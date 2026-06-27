EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres' English Quagmire — 'Queen of Mean' and Wife Leave UK Neighbors Fuming After Disgraced Diva Finally Gets Building Permits

But the entitled exiles, who've been accused of flouting local planning regulations since buying the property in 2024, must follow strict rules imposed by the West Oxfordshire District Council.

Neighbors-from-hell Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have finally been given the green light to build horse stables on their $29million Cotswolds property in the English countryside – despite objections raised by locals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi received approval to build horse stables on their Cotswolds property under strict council conditions.

Area residents cried foul when the former talk show host, 68, and her horse-loving wife, 53, wanted to build all-weather stables on the 43-acre property.

"Ellen has this attitude that the rules don't apply to her," said a source.

The site on their property where they wanted to build the horse facility was close to Roman ruins, including an ancient bridge, road and villa, which raised area conservationists' concerns.

Permission to proceed was finally granted with some exacting stipulations – it can't commence without an archaeologist on site and the stables may only be used by the property's occupants.