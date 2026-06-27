EXCLUSIVE: Clock Rocked! Open Revolt Erupts After '60 Minutes' is Dismantled by New Management

Campanile was on his way to the airport to join longtime correspondent Lesley Stahl for an overseas assignment when he got word he was out of work.

"They fired everybody who was around Tanya. We don't know why. He doesn't know why. He has no idea why he was fired," Stahl later said, calling the bloodbath "by far the worst experience I've been involved in. And I have no idea why he was fired."

The carnage led to another firing when correspondent Scott Pelley confronted incoming executive producer Nick Bilton – a tech writer with no TV news experience – at a staff meeting.

Pelley mocked Bilton's credentials, rejected his authority and said he would "never be welcome" after declaring that Weiss was "murdering the show."

Pelley was called to a meeting the next day, where he too got the sack.