Lesley Stahl, 84, Agrees 2-Year Deal to Remain on Crisis-Hit '60 Minutes' After Complaining About 'Obsession with Age'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran broadcaster, 84, has pledged her future to CBS News amid a controversial shake-up, which has resulted in some of her long-standing colleagues being axed from the network.

Lesley Stahl has agreed a two-year deal to stay at crisis-hit show 60 Minutes , according to new claims.

Despite her age and the uncertainty at CBS, Stahl has expressed her determination to stay on board.

Following the departure of Scott Pelley , speculation mounted regarding whether Stahl would remain, but she's now ended the uncertainty by agreeing a two-year extension.

Stahl joined CBS News in 1971 and debuted on the network's flagship program in 1991, making her the longest-serving anchor currently working there.

Stahl joked about how people are obsessed with her age at a recent event.

She recently poked fun at 60 Minutes' aging audience during a recent speaking event, saying: "Actually, kids do still watch with all that's been going on — our ratings went up nine percentage points last year.

"Maybe it's because we've been in the news lately, and specifically me in the news,' Stahl said before offering the audience another quip.

"Now here's what gets me, every time my name is in the paper, they put my age right next to my name," she added. "Every time. It's like it's my middle name. Lesley Stahl, 84."

"But here's what I have to tell you about that: 84 is 29 Celsius, and don't forget that," she joked.