Scott Pelley Claims He Was Asked to 'Inject Falsehoods and Bias' Into Reporting Following Firing From '60 Minutes' After Nasty Showdown With Network Bosses

Pelley, 68, did not address his allegedly petulant and bullying behavior towards new show executive producer Nick Bilton that led to his "termination with cause," but went on to accuse the network's new owner of trying to "curry favor" with Donald Trump 's administration.

A defiant Scott Pelle y blasted CBS executives after his ouster from 60 Minutes , claiming network bosses pressured him to "inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Last month, 60 Minutes lost its DNA when our entire senior leadership and two of our best on-air correspondents were cruelly fired without cause. Good people were silenced because they stood up for our audience. They stood for fairness against the forces of political bias; they stood for professionalism against chaos," the veteran correspondent raged.

Pelley released a statement on his termination on the evening of June 2, addressing the May 28 "Black Thursday" firings of executive producer Tanya Simon, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega. Bilton's hiring was announced later the same day.

Pelley went on to fume, "For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified. To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them."

The 22-year 60 Minutes vet continued, "Recently, politicians have been invited to choose correspondents for interviews on the broadcast. Giving politicians control over 60 Minutes interviews is not how this is done."

Pelley also noted how "When stewardship of the program passed to my colleagues and me, our responsibility was to expand energetically into a new age of media technology while preserving the values our audience expects. Now, the new owner of our network is casting this legend aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration. The waste is heartbreaking."