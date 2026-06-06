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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Blasts Exit Rumors as 'Fiction' After Report Claims She's Planning White House Departure

image of Susie Wiles
Source: mega

Susie Wiles publicly rejected reports claiming she plans to leave the Trump administration after the midterms.

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June 6 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Susie Wiles has forcefully shut down speculation she is preparing to leave the Trump administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The White House chief of staff issued the rare public rebuke on the night of May 5 after a report alleged she was considering an exit amid supposed tensions with President Donald Trump over recent personnel decisions.

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'I Am Not Going Anywhere'

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image of The White House chief of staff called the allegations a 'piece of fiction' and insisted she remains committed to President Trump.
Source: mega

The White House chief of staff called the allegations a 'piece of fiction' and insisted she remains committed to President Trump.

Wiles, 69, wasted little time addressing the claims, posting a pointed statement on X in which she insisted she remains fully committed to her role in the administration, per The New York Post.

"To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere," Wiles wrote. "I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully committed to advancing his agenda on behalf of the American people."

She also took aim at members of the media, accusing critics of spending years attempting to create division within Trump's inner circle.

"They have spent the last decade trying to manufacture drama around President Trump and his staff," she wrote. "They were wrong then, and they are wrong now."

Wiles ended the statement with a defiant sign-off: "See you Monday."

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Report Claimed Rift Over Trump Appointment

image of Wiles denied claims she opposed Trump's appointment of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.
Source: mega

Wiles denied claims she opposed Trump's appointment of Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

The report alleged Wiles was unhappy with Trump's decision to appoint Florida real estate executive Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

Unnamed sources claimed the chief of staff was "totally against" the selection and suggested the disagreement had created friction between Wiles and the president.

The report further alleged Trump had become frustrated with Wiles' management style, fueling speculation she could eventually depart the administration.

But Wiles firmly rejected those assertions, calling suggestions she does not support Trump's personnel choices "completely false and defamatory."

"Trump selects the best people for his Administration, and we all work together to advance his agenda," she said.

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Wiles Defends Bill Pulte

image of The longtime Trump adviser praised Pulte's work and dismissed reports of internal conflict as 'completely false and defamatory.'
Source: mega

The longtime Trump adviser praised Pulte's work and dismissed reports of internal conflict as 'completely false and defamatory.'

In addition to denying reports of internal conflict, Wiles publicly voiced support for Pulte and his work in government.

"I have observed how hard [Pulte] works at FHFA, and I believe he will bring that same energy and tenacity as acting Director of National Intelligence," she said.

Wiles has been one of Trump's closest advisers for more than a decade and has played a major role in several of his political operations.

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image of Wiles has worked alongside Trump for more than a decade, beginning with his 2016 presidential campaign.
Source: mega

Wiles has worked alongside Trump for more than a decade, beginning with his 2016 presidential campaign.

Wiles first joined Trump's orbit in October 2015, serving as Florida co-chair of his first presidential campaign.

She later became chief executive of his Save America PAC and eventually helped lead Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign as co-campaign manager.

Her public denial of the departure rumors comes just months after she revealed she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

In a statement announcing the diagnosis in March, Wiles said: "Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis."

"Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks," she added.

Wiles said she was grateful for her medical team and optimistic about her recovery.

"I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a strong prognosis."

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