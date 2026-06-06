Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Blasts Exit Rumors as 'Fiction' After Report Claims She's Planning White House Departure

Wiles, 69, wasted little time addressing the claims, posting a pointed statement on X in which she insisted she remains fully committed to her role in the administration, per The New York Post.

"To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere," Wiles wrote. "I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully committed to advancing his agenda on behalf of the American people."

She also took aim at members of the media, accusing critics of spending years attempting to create division within Trump's inner circle.

"They have spent the last decade trying to manufacture drama around President Trump and his staff," she wrote. "They were wrong then, and they are wrong now."

Wiles ended the statement with a defiant sign-off: "See you Monday."