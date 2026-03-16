Trump Announces Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer — 'She Will Take on This Challenge IMMEDIATELY'

Trump noted that Wiles, 68, has a "fantastic medical team" and, at the moment, her "prognosis is excellent."

While she receives treatment, Wiles is expected to spend a majority of her time at the White House and continue her work as Chief of Staff at the White House.

"Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her," he added.