Trump Announces Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer — 'She Will Take on This Challenge IMMEDIATELY'
March 16 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump confirmed that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is battling cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, March 16, Trump, 79, took to Truth Social and announced that she was "diagnosed with early stage breast cancer" and has "decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY" rather than waiting for the condition to worsen.
Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Trump noted that Wiles, 68, has a "fantastic medical team" and, at the moment, her "prognosis is excellent."
While she receives treatment, Wiles is expected to spend a majority of her time at the White House and continue her work as Chief of Staff at the White House.
"Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her," he added.
Donald and Melania Trump Throw Support Behind Susie Wiles
Calling Wiles "tough" and one of his "closest and most important advisor," Trump praised her for her "commitment" to the American People and declared she will "soon be better than ever."
"Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!" he concluded.
Susie Wiles Speaks Out on Cancer Diagnosis
In an interview with The New York Times, Wiles said she was only told that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer about a week ago.
"Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis," she said at the time. "Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks."
Echoing the president's prior statement, she said she has a strong chance of recovery as she thanked him for his ongoing "support and encouragement" amid her health journey.
Susie Wiles Claimed Trump Reminded Her of Her Father
As Radar previously reported, Wiles once said Trump's traits reminded her of her father, Pat Summerall – a former alcoholic, who died in 2013 after more than 20 years of sobriety.
Although Trump has repeatedly claimed in the past that he does not drink alcohol – his beverage of choice is Diet Coke – the 68-year-old suggested that he has "an alcoholic’s personality" and "operates with a view that there's nothing he can't do" in an interview with Vanity Fair.
"Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I'm going to say," Wiles noted. "But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink. And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities."
Trump later admitted that he has a "possessive and addictive type personality" to the New York Post, but said he hadn't read the article.
"But she’s done a fantastic job," he added at the time.