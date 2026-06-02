'What a Disaster': Trump Torched by Critics After Naming Housing Mogul Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence
June 2 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has faced backlash from both sides of the political aisle after naming Bill Pulte as the acting Director of Intelligence after Tulsi Gabbard's departure from the role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pulte also serves as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and has no military experience or background in intelligence, sparking alarm online.
Trump Announces Bill Pulte as National Intelligence Director
On Tuesday, June 2, Trump confirmed he would be appointing the housing mogul in a post shared to his Truth Social platform.
"William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago," he wrote. "During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!"
Trump and Bill Pulte Torched on Social Media
Following Trump's announcement, various critics on social media flooded the platform with comments calling the decision a mistake.
One X user wrote, "Didn’t have that on my bingo card….what a disaster!" and another added, "Just another unqualified looser (sic)!"
A third person alleged, "Trump just puts anybody in anywhere and look at what it's doing to his administration," as a fourth suggested it was "dangerous for us not to have an experienced person in charge."
Meanwhile, the decision also made waves among politicians and media personalities.
Famed conservative radio host Erick Erickson took to X and dubbed Pulte "one of the worst members of the President’s team."
Senator Mark Warner Slams Decision
Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who is the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also claimed on X that the appointment of Pulte "speaks volumes about what this president expects from the nation’s top intelligence official."
He additionally appeared to allude to the fact that Pulte has made mortgage fraud allegations against Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, as well as supporting the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is known for her legal battles against Trump.
"Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution," he added. "Americans have already seen Mr. Pulte use the powers of his office at the Federal Housing Finance Agency to pursue the president’s grievances and lend credibility to dubious prosecutions of President Trump’s perceived political opponents."
Why Did Tulsi Gabbard Resign?
As Radar previously reported, Gabbard, who once served as the Director of National Intelligence, announced her resignation on May 22 after her husband, Abraham, was diagnosed with an "extremely rare" former of bone cancer.
"At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she continued. "Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role."