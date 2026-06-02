'What a Disaster': Trump Torched by Critics After Naming Housing Mogul Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence

Following Trump's announcement, various critics on social media flooded the platform with comments calling the decision a mistake.

One X user wrote, "Didn’t have that on my bingo card….what a disaster!" and another added, "Just another unqualified looser (sic)!"

A third person alleged, "Trump just puts anybody in anywhere and look at what it's doing to his administration," as a fourth suggested it was "dangerous for us not to have an experienced person in charge."

Meanwhile, the decision also made waves among politicians and media personalities.

Famed conservative radio host Erick Erickson took to X and dubbed Pulte "one of the worst members of the President’s team."