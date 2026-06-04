Susie Wiles Wins AI Battle: Chief of Staff Gets Her Way Over Trump as Prez Finally Signs Executive Order to Regulate Technology
June 4 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Susie Wiles can pat herself on the back as President Trump has finally signed an executive order to regulate AI, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unexpected decision comes just weeks after Trump decided not to sign his own executive order, claiming he "didn’t like certain aspects" of it.
Trump Signs Revised AI Executive Order
"We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead," the controversial politician previously told reporters. "I really thought [the order] could have been a blocker, and I want to make sure that it's not."
However, in the new order, the federal government now has access to the most advanced artificial intelligence models 30 days before their public release. This is a shift from the 90 days that were noted in the earlier proposal.
Trump did not make other substantial changes to the revised order before officially signing off on it on Monday, June 2. The order is the first of its kind when it comes to AI regulation, as it comes as there continues to be concern that systems, including OpenAI, could be used to carry out cyberattacks on the country.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his undersecretary Emil Michael, a former Silicon Valley executive, had been pushing for stronger regulation before the order was signed, reportedly leading to chaos in the White House.
Susie Wiles' AI Victory
"Hegseth and Michael are among the AI hawks who are afraid of it, who think that it could be exploited for nefarious purposes, who want to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure it [doesn’t] go to China," one source told Politico.
Meanwhile, according to sources, Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also pushed to revive the order after Trump bailed on signing off on it, despite concerns from former AI czar David Sack, who wanted "more of a hands-off approach to Al..."
In response to Trump signing the revised order, White House spokesperson Liz Huston said it reflected the president's "common-sense approach of collaborating with industry to balance innovation and security, cementing America’s continued global dominance in AI and cybersecurity."
Wiles continues to try to handle Trump and his behavior, even apparently desperately trying to keep him on message as his approval ratings sink.
Keeping Trump in Line
According to MS NOW, the 69-year-old is struggling to keep the administration focused on affordability, despite Trump appearing to be more focused on his various construction projects, including renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and building the White House ballroom.
Americans, meanwhile, have felt the impact of the war in Iran, with gas and grocery prices skyrocketing, leading many to be unaware of how they will financially get by.
However, this has apparently led Wiles to tell staffers one thing: stay on the message of affordability and let Trump be himself.
"There are two tracks: There is what the president says, and then there’s what you, as a staff member, message on," a White House official said.
Wiles has done her part to keep Trump in line, it seems, despite the president making it clear the war in Iran takes priority over Americans' lighter wallets.
In April, Wiles reportedly held a secret emergency meeting with some of her party's most notable figures to discuss Trump's cratering approval ratings.