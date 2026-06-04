Susie Wiles Wins AI Battle: Chief of Staff Gets Her Way Over Trump as Prez Finally Signs Executive Order to Regulate Technology

"We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead," the controversial politician previously told reporters. "I really thought [the order] could have been a blocker, and I want to make sure that it's not."

However, in the new order, the federal government now has access to the most advanced artificial intelligence models 30 days before their public release. This is a shift from the 90 days that were noted in the earlier proposal.

Trump did not make other substantial changes to the revised order before officially signing off on it on Monday, June 2. The order is the first of its kind when it comes to AI regulation, as it comes as there continues to be concern that systems, including OpenAI, could be used to carry out cyberattacks on the country.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his undersecretary Emil Michael, a former Silicon Valley executive, had been pushing for stronger regulation before the order was signed, reportedly leading to chaos in the White House.