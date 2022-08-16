The Untold Story Of How Hunted Author Salman Rushdie Risked It All For Wife No. 4 Padma Lakshmi Years Before Stabbing Incident

Prior to the attack on Rushdie ahead of his scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institution last week, the author went into hiding a decade ago following the publication of his book The Satanic Verses, which was labeled blasphemous.

As a result, the ruthless Ayatollah Khomeini issued a "fatwah" — a decree — that ordered his assassination.

Rushdie opted to go under the radar by reclusing in London, being watched over 24 hours a day by bodyguards who protected him from any assassination attempts.

He put it all on the line to pursue a romance with Lakshmi and shared his plans to move to the Big Apple.