Madison Square Garden Fires Employees for Allegedly Violating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding NDA
July 4 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Madison Square Garden has reportedly fired multiple employees after they allegedly violated the strict nondisclosure agreement surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ultra-private wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reported dismissals come just one day after the superstar couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that left fans desperate for even the smallest glimpse inside.
MSG Staff Reportedly Let Go After Breaking Wedding NDA
According to Bloomberg journalist Myles Miller on X, Madison Square Garden terminated a number of employees who allegedly breached the extensive confidentiality agreements put in place for Friday night's highly secretive wedding celebration.
While it remains unclear exactly how many staff members were fired or what actions violated the NDA, the venue has not publicly addressed the reported dismissals.
The secrecy surrounding the ceremony was unlike anything guests had experienced before.
Attendees — including approximately 1,000 guests, venue staff and even police officers working security — were reportedly required to surrender their phones before entering the iconic arena.
No Phones, No Leaks, and No Exceptions
The couple's efforts to keep the ceremony under wraps extended far beyond confiscating phones.
Days before the wedding, rumors swirled that Swift had entered "bridezilla" mode after workers were seen rolling out a red carpet outside Madison Square Garden before quickly removing it, per the Daily Mail.
Witnesses claimed a woman carrying a walkie-talkie rushed over to construction crews and insisted the carpet "wasn't supposed to happen yet."
TMZ later reported the issue was simply that the carpet was the wrong color, with organizers allegedly intending to use a purple carpet instead of a red one.
Speculation only intensified in the days leading up to the ceremony, with online rumors even claiming Swift had purchased every available calla lily in New York City for the event.
Celebrity Guests Reveal Inside Details
Although the newlyweds kept nearly every detail private, some guests began sharing glimpses of the ceremony the following morning.
Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan described the celebration as remarkably intimate despite taking place inside Madison Square Garden.
"It was really this garden inside The Garden," Stephanopoulos said, confirming the venue had been transformed into a lush floral oasis.
Roberts also revealed that icon Stevie Nicks performed during the ceremony, while both hosts praised the event for feeling surprisingly personal despite its star-studded guest list.
"It was their dream wedding," Strahan added. "It really was amazing."
Taylor and Travis Finally Say 'I Do'
Only a handful of official wedding details have been confirmed by Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine.
The newlyweds reportedly wore custom Dior looks, while Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor and Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man.
Jason's daughters also took part in the ceremony as flower girls.
At exactly 7:30 p.m., the couple finally confirmed they had officially tied the knot by illuminating Madison Square Garden with a massive display reading, "JUST&T MARRIED!"