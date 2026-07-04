Madison Square Garden Fires Employees for Allegedly Violating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding NDA

According to Bloomberg journalist Myles Miller on X, Madison Square Garden terminated a number of employees who allegedly breached the extensive confidentiality agreements put in place for Friday night's highly secretive wedding celebration.

While it remains unclear exactly how many staff members were fired or what actions violated the NDA, the venue has not publicly addressed the reported dismissals.

The secrecy surrounding the ceremony was unlike anything guests had experienced before.

Attendees — including approximately 1,000 guests, venue staff and even police officers working security — were reportedly required to surrender their phones before entering the iconic arena.