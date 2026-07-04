EXCLUSIVE: Royals at War Over Diana's Memory — How Estranged Brothers Princes William and Harry Are Set for Huge Clash About 'Cash In' Claims Aimed at Sussexes
July 4 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is bracing for a bitter new confrontation with his estranged younger brother Prince Harry over a planned documentary about Princess Diana – a project insiders told RadarOnline.com the future monarch considers an attempt to "cash in" on their mother's legacy.
The dispute centers on a proposed Netflix film tied to the upcoming 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027.
Prince Harry's Princess Diana Project
The Sussexes' Prince Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, are reportedly developing the project as part of their commercial deal with the streaming platform after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California.
The documentary is expected to explore Diana's life, her fraught relationship with the media and monarchy, and the lasting impact of her death on her sons, who were aged 15 and 12 at the time.
One source close to the situation told us: "Harry is utterly convinced that commemorating his mother is something he has an inherent right to do as her son. In his mind, Diana's memory is not the property of the institution or something that requires his brother's consent."
The insider added Harry sees the project as both personal and corrective, reflecting long-held frustrations about how Diana, who died aged 36, was treated during her lifetime.
Prince William's Fury Grows
However, William, 44, is said to view the plans very differently, with aides suggesting he finds the idea of a commercial production deeply troubling.
Another source said: "From William's point of view, this crosses a line that none of their past disputes ever approached. He feels that transforming his mother's life into marketable content is deeply distasteful and is simply Harry and Meghan cynically cashing in on her memory and death for their own ends."
Tensions are said to have been heightened by Markle's involvement behind the scenes.
According to one insider, William believes her role introduces a further emotional dimension to the disagreement.
The source claimed, "What has struck a nerve for William is the extent of Meghan's role in the project. He feels that allowing her to influence or derive any benefit from Diana's legacy crosses a deeply personal boundary."
'Netflix Is a Huge Trigger for William'
For Harry, the documentary is understood to be rooted in a broader critique of the royal institution.
Another insider said: "Harry has long felt that his mother's life and death have been poorly handled by those meant to protect her. He does not see the monarchy as a credible custodian of her legacy and is adamant that her story should be told outside palace structures."
The possible involvement of Netflix – which previously produced The Crown, a dramatized account of royal history – has added further strain.
William is widely reported to have objected to the series, and sources suggest the new project risks reopening old grievances.
One source said, "Netflix is a huge trigger for William. He has never hidden his anger about The Crown, and this feels like reopening a fight he thought should be over."
Despite their differences, the brothers have previously collaborated to honor Diana.
In 2017, they appeared together in the BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days, and in 2021, they jointly unveiled a statue of her at Kensington Palace to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.
Now, however, the dispute appears to be escalating.
A palace aide said: "William is prepared to take this as far as necessary. He is actively exploring every available obstacle that could be placed in the project's path, from legal avenues to institutional influence."