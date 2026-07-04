EXCLUSIVE: Royals at War Over Diana's Memory — How Estranged Brothers Princes William and Harry Are Set for Huge Clash About 'Cash In' Claims Aimed at Sussexes

The Sussexes' Prince Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, are reportedly developing the project as part of their commercial deal with the streaming platform after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California.

The documentary is expected to explore Diana's life, her fraught relationship with the media and monarchy, and the lasting impact of her death on her sons, who were aged 15 and 12 at the time.

One source close to the situation told us: "Harry is utterly convinced that commemorating his mother is something he has an inherent right to do as her son. In his mind, Diana's memory is not the property of the institution or something that requires his brother's consent."

The insider added Harry sees the project as both personal and corrective, reflecting long-held frustrations about how Diana, who died aged 36, was treated during her lifetime.