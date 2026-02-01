EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Feud Erupts Between Future King William and Meghan Markle Over 'Tasteless' Netflix Plan

Prince William is said to be locked in a fresh and deeply personal feud with his sister-in-law as plans are said to be taking shape for a Netflix project about his late mother, Princess Diana – a move sources told RadarOnline.com the future king feels is "tasteless" and "profoundly upsetting." The renewed tension centers on Meghan Markle, 44, and her involvement in a proposed documentary led by her husband, Prince Harry, 41, marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William is said to be raging over the proposed Netflix documentary about Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

According to our sources, Harry wants to honor his mother's legacy through a Netflix production as part of the Sussexes' multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer. William, however, is said to be furious at the idea of Diana's life being revisited for commercial gain, particularly with Markle poised to play a central role behind the scenes. Harry and Markle have been estranged from the royal family since stepping back from official duties in 2020 and relocating to California. Their relationship with William has also deteriorated further in the years since, following public criticism of the monarchy, the release of Harry's memoir, and several high-profile interviews slating the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Role in Diana Doc Leaves Prince William Raging

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Markle has taken a central role behind the scenes of the upcoming Princess Diana production.

Article continues below advertisement

The prospect of a Diana-focused project has now reopened old wounds. One insider told us: "Harry is completely resolute about commemorating his mother and believes, very firmly, that telling her story is something he's entitled to do as her son. From his perspective, this isn't a project that requires sign-off from his brother, and he resents the idea that anyone should police how he remembers Diana. "What has truly infuriated William, though, is the extent of Meghan's involvement. He sees her presence as crossing a deeply personal line and feels that allowing her to shape or profit from Diana's legacy amounts to a profound betrayal of his mother's memory." As part of their Netflix deal, Harry is understood to be developing a documentary examining Diana's life, her treatment by the media and the monarchy, and the impact of her death on her children. While details of the project remain closely guarded, sources say it is intended to be intimate and uncompromising.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Deeply Disrespectful' Move

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William is said to fear the exploitation of his mom's story by a global streaming platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider said, "Harry has long felt that the narrative around his mother has been distorted and poorly handled over the years. He genuinely believes that, when Diana needed protection and understanding most, the institution let her down. "Because of that, he doesn't trust the monarchy to be the guardian of her legacy. In his view, the royal establishment forfeited any moral authority to control how she is remembered, which is why he feels so strongly that her story should be told outside of palace walls." That belief, sources said, places him directly at odds with William. William's anger is said to stem from a fear that his mother's memory is being exploited. One insider said, "From William's point of view, this goes beyond anything that's happened before. He sees it as a fundamental boundary being breached and finds the whole idea profoundly distasteful. In his mind, turning Diana's life into a commercial project is deeply disrespectful, and he is adamant that she would never have wanted her story repurposed for profit – particularly by a streaming platform like Netflix."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William V. Netflix

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The estranged brothers have clashed over who has the authority to guard their mother's legacy, according to sources.