EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Feud Erupts Between Future King William and Meghan Markle Over 'Tasteless' Netflix Plan
Feb. 1 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to be locked in a fresh and deeply personal feud with his sister-in-law as plans are said to be taking shape for a Netflix project about his late mother, Princess Diana – a move sources told RadarOnline.com the future king feels is "tasteless" and "profoundly upsetting."
The renewed tension centers on Meghan Markle, 44, and her involvement in a proposed documentary led by her husband, Prince Harry, 41, marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027.
According to our sources, Harry wants to honor his mother's legacy through a Netflix production as part of the Sussexes' multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer.
William, however, is said to be furious at the idea of Diana's life being revisited for commercial gain, particularly with Markle poised to play a central role behind the scenes.
Harry and Markle have been estranged from the royal family since stepping back from official duties in 2020 and relocating to California.
Their relationship with William has also deteriorated further in the years since, following public criticism of the monarchy, the release of Harry's memoir, and several high-profile interviews slating the royal family.
Meghan Markle's Role in Diana Doc Leaves Prince William Raging
The prospect of a Diana-focused project has now reopened old wounds.
One insider told us: "Harry is completely resolute about commemorating his mother and believes, very firmly, that telling her story is something he's entitled to do as her son. From his perspective, this isn't a project that requires sign-off from his brother, and he resents the idea that anyone should police how he remembers Diana.
"What has truly infuriated William, though, is the extent of Meghan's involvement. He sees her presence as crossing a deeply personal line and feels that allowing her to shape or profit from Diana's legacy amounts to a profound betrayal of his mother's memory."
As part of their Netflix deal, Harry is understood to be developing a documentary examining Diana's life, her treatment by the media and the monarchy, and the impact of her death on her children.
While details of the project remain closely guarded, sources say it is intended to be intimate and uncompromising.
A 'Deeply Disrespectful' Move
Another insider said, "Harry has long felt that the narrative around his mother has been distorted and poorly handled over the years. He genuinely believes that, when Diana needed protection and understanding most, the institution let her down.
"Because of that, he doesn't trust the monarchy to be the guardian of her legacy. In his view, the royal establishment forfeited any moral authority to control how she is remembered, which is why he feels so strongly that her story should be told outside of palace walls."
That belief, sources said, places him directly at odds with William. William's anger is said to stem from a fear that his mother's memory is being exploited.
One insider said, "From William's point of view, this goes beyond anything that's happened before. He sees it as a fundamental boundary being breached and finds the whole idea profoundly distasteful. In his mind, turning Diana's life into a commercial project is deeply disrespectful, and he is adamant that she would never have wanted her story repurposed for profit – particularly by a streaming platform like Netflix."
Prince William V. Netflix
The involvement of Netflix is said to be particularly provocative. The streaming service has also produced The Crown, a dramatization of royal history William is widely reported to dislike.
A source said: "The fact that Netflix is involved is, in itself, enough to make William bristle. William has never gotten over his anger about The Crown and what he feels it represented. For him, this project drags all of that resentment back into the open and feels like restarting a fight he thought should have been laid to rest."
Despite their fractured relationship, William and Harry have previously united to honor Diana.
In 2017, they appeared together in the BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days, and in 2021 jointly unveiled a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Harry has repeatedly spoken about the trauma of losing Diana at age 12 and the lack of emotional support he felt afterward. He has also recalled walking behind his mother's coffin, feeling detached and overwhelmed by public expectation.