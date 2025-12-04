EXCLUSIVE: The Horrifying Lies That Sparked Princess Diana's 'Nightmarishly Bizarre and Disjointed' Behavior Before Her Death

Bashir's notorious Panorama interview, conducted on 20 November 1995, came at a turbulent time for Diana.

Her former private secretary Patrick Jephson said the Princess was "in a state of justified anxiety" following the deception used by Bashir to land the sensational sit-down, watched by millions. "It is not paranoia if you have reasonable grounds to believe that they are out to get you," he said.

Bashir is said to have convinced Diana that Jephson and other loyal aides were spying on her, turning those she trusted into perceived threats. Jephson recalled the devastating impact on their relationship.

"It is chilling to re-run those events and feel that Diana was seeing me as the enemy within," he said. "I had no understanding of what had changed."

By January 1996, just two months after the interview aired, Jephson resigned.

He only later learned during a 2021 inquest by Lord Dyson that Bashir had used forged documents to manipulate Diana, and that BBC executives had covered up the deception. Jephson was paid damages by the BBC in 2022.