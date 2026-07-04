Laura Ingraham Calls Donald Trump's Interview With Usha Vance 'A Little Uncomfortable' After President Jokes About His Body

During Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo suggested Trump should write his own children's book about America's presidents before introducing several clips from the president's appearance on Storytime With the Second Lady.

After the montage aired, Ingraham gave her blunt assessment.

"That was a little uncomfortable," she said, per Mediaite.

The host also joked that Vance appeared unsure where the conversation was headed, quipping that the second lady's facial expressions seemed to say, "Okay. Where is this going? Where is this going? Where is this going?"