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Home > News > Donald Trump

Laura Ingraham Calls Donald Trump's Interview With Usha Vance 'A Little Uncomfortable' After President Jokes About His Body

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Source: mega

Laura Ingraham admitted portions of Donald Trump's interview with Usha Vance were 'a little uncomfortable.'

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July 4 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Laura Ingraham didn't hold back after watching President Donald Trump's appearance on Second Lady Usha Vance's children's program, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fox News host admitted portions of the interview left her cringing, calling the exchange "a little uncomfortable" after Trump made a series of off-the-cuff remarks about his body.

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Laura Ingraham Critiques Trump's Interview

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image of Ingraham poked fun at Usha Vance's facial expressions, joking she seemed unsure where the conversation was going.
Source: mega

Ingraham poked fun at Usha Vance's facial expressions, joking she seemed unsure where the conversation was going.

During Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo suggested Trump should write his own children's book about America's presidents before introducing several clips from the president's appearance on Storytime With the Second Lady.

After the montage aired, Ingraham gave her blunt assessment.

"That was a little uncomfortable," she said, per Mediaite.

The host also joked that Vance appeared unsure where the conversation was headed, quipping that the second lady's facial expressions seemed to say, "Okay. Where is this going? Where is this going? Where is this going?"

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Trump Cracks Jokes About Himself and Former Presidents

image of Trump said he 'usually read[s] stories about myself' when asked what he likes to read.
Source: mega

Trump said he 'usually read[s] stories about myself' when asked what he likes to read.

Trump's appearance on Storytime With the Second Lady featured a reading of President's Play!, a children's book highlighting the hobbies and favorite pastimes of former commanders in chief.

While flipping through the pages, Trump praised former President Bill Clinton before poking fun at President William Howard Taft's well-known love of baseball games and hot dogs, noting that Taft was "our heaviest president."

The president also weighed in on Barack Obama's athletic abilities, questioning whether the former president was as skilled at basketball as many believe.

"I don't know if he's a good basketball player. I tend to doubt it," Trump said before adding that Obama was more likely to be found on a golf course than competing in basketball.

He also joked that Obama "won't be in the Masters anytime soon."

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'I Usually Read Stories About Myself'

image of The president also quipped he hasn't worn a bathing suit 'in a looooong time.'
Source: mega

The president also quipped he hasn't worn a bathing suit 'in a looooong time.'

At another point in the interview, Vance asked Trump what he likes to read.

"I usually read stories about myself," the president replied, explaining that he keeps up with newspaper coverage about his administration and public life.

The conversation later turned to the White House, where Trump remarked that although an outdoor swimming pool was built during President Gerald Ford's administration, he has never taken advantage of it.

"I don't know if I look good in a bathing suit," Trump joked. "I haven't had a bathing suit in a looooong time. I'm too busy."

He also emphasized that presidents should spend their limited time in office focused on serving Americans rather than enjoying the perks of the White House.

"My attitude is, you're at the White House for a short period... and you should work for the people," Trump said.

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Trump Has Joked About His Appearance Before

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image of Trump's comments echoed previous jokes he made about avoiding the beach because of his physique.
Source: mega

Trump's comments echoed previous jokes he made about avoiding the beach because of his physique.

The president's comments about swimsuits echoed similar remarks he made last year when discussing the possibility of visiting Argentina.

At the time, Trump compared himself to former President Joe Biden and joked that his physique would attract too much attention if he ever appeared at the beach.

"I'd like to be like Biden," Trump said. "I'd like to go to the beach. My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier. My arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his."

He concluded with another self-deprecating quip, saying, "I'm not sure it would be appreciated on the beach, but I'm not going to take a chance. You won't see me in a bathing suit."

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