EXCLUSIVE: Aging Madonna, 67, 'Refused to Be Placed into Legends Slot at Glastonbury' As She 'Thinks It's Reserved for Grannies'
July 4 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Madonna is said to be determined to make her long-awaited Glastonbury debut on her own terms, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the 67-year-old rejected the idea of appearing in the festival's celebrated Legends Slot because she sees it as a stage reserved for artists looking back on their careers rather than continuing to redefine them.
Speculation over a Worthy Farm appearance from the aging Queen of Pop has intensified after she hinted at a major UK performance during an appearance on BBC One with Graham Norton.
'Accepting Legends Slot Would Send the Wrong Message'
The comments came as the singer prepares to release Confessions II, her follow-up to 2005's Confessions On A Dance Floor, after spending the past year in the studio with longtime collaborator Stuart Price.
Madonna had previously been linked with Glastonbury in 2024 after launching her Celebration Tour in London, where festival organizer Emily Eavis was spotted in the audience, but she instead returned to recording.
Sources now tell us she could headline the Somerset festival in 2027.
But one music industry insider said Madonna had little interest in accepting a heritage booking and being placed into the Legends slot, which falls on the final evening of the festival as the sun starts to go down, as she views it as a "grandmother or grandad's gig."
The source added: "Madonna has enormous respect for Glastonbury, but she has never viewed herself as a nostalgia act. The Legends Slot celebrates extraordinary careers, yet she believes it has become associated with artists revisiting past glories, like Dolly Parton.
"In her mind, she is still making new music, pushing creative boundaries and competing with today's biggest stars, so she would rather headline the festival than be presented as a legacy performer."
Another insider close to festival planning said: "Madonna doesn't want audiences thinking she has reached the stage where she is being honored for what she achieved decades ago. Madonna has built her career on reinvention, and she still sees herself as a contemporary artist. Accepting the Legends Slot would send the wrong message from her perspective – she wants the Saturday night headline spot."
The prospect of Madonna topping the bill has already divided opinion among festival regulars, with some questioning whether another global pop headliner would further shift Glastonbury away from its traditional identity.
One music promoter familiar with the event said: "There is a feeling among some longtime followers that Glastonbury's roots lie in rock music and alternative culture. Madonna would undoubtedly attract enormous attention, but critics worry the festival is moving even further toward mainstream pop at the expense of what originally made it unique."
A veteran attendee echoed those concerns, saying, "Nobody doubts Madonna's influence or her status as one of the biggest stars in music history. The debate is really about what Glastonbury wants to be in the future and whether headline bookings like this change the character of the festival."
New Album Sparks Buzz
Appearing on Graham Norton's BBC One program, Madonna fueled speculation about a UK appearance while discussing her plans following the completion of her latest album.
She said: "I think I will do promo tours for a while and then, in the summertime, something bigger... ."
Norton replied: "That sounds really exciting, I think I know what you're talking about... is it in this country?" to which Madonna responded: "It could be – why do you have to know everything?"
Discussing the making of Confessions II, Madonna said: "Finally, when the tour ended, for the last year it's just been one big soundcheck. We have been playing in the studio. Hence Confessions II."
Reflecting on the album's emotional themes, she added, "I can't just make dance music about nothing. So that was really important."
Speaking about collaborating with her daughter Lourdes Leon on her latest project, Madonna said: "She doesn't want to be perceived as my daughter taking advantage of her privilege. She has been very standoffish and working at her own pace, and I respect that deeply."
Madonna added: "She said, 'Let's write a song together. I think it will be a very healing process.'"
Looking ahead to the album's release, Madonna also said: "I don't have any expectations. I have been doing this for a long time. You know, hope for the best, prepare for the worst."