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Home > News > Donald Trump

White House Trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding With Mock Announcement: 'Trump Is Your President'

split image of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift; Donald Trump
Source: mega

The White House shared a fake version of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding announcement.

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July 4 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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The White House took aim at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the superstar couple's wedding celebrations made headlines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 3, the official White House X account shared a spoof of the pair's wedding announcement.

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White House Shares Mock Wedding Announcement

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image of The parody image declared, 'Trump is your president,' instead of celebrating the newlyweds.
Source: mega

The parody image declared, 'Trump is your president,' instead of celebrating the newlyweds.

The edited image replaced the couple's original message, which read 'JUST & T MARRIED' on the screens in front of Madison Square Garden.

The White House's message read, "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT," and added the caption, "IT'S HAPPENED!!!"

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Source: @WhiteHouse/X

President Donald Trump also posted an Eras Tour-inspired graphic referencing Swift.

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Donald Trump Adds Another Taylor Swift Reference

image of Trump's social media caption read, 'It's been a long time coming…,' a nod to one of Swift's songs.
Source: mega

Trump's social media caption read, 'It's been a long time coming…,' a nod to one of Swift's songs.

The parody post wasn't the only time President Donald Trump referenced the pop superstar.

A day earlier, on Thursday, July 2, Trump shared an Eras Tour-inspired graphic on social media featuring himself at the center of a concert-style poster.

The image showed Trump raising his fist while surrounded by colorful depictions of American history, including Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as well as the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The caption read, "It's been a long time coming…," a nod to lyrics from Swift's song "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince."

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding

image of The posts came as Swift and Kelce celebrated their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding.
Source: mega

The posts came as Swift and Kelce celebrated their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot during an extravagant celebration at Madison Square Garden that felt surprisingly intimate despite drawing more than 1,000 guests, including family members, close friends, and a long list of Hollywood stars.

According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, who attended the celebration, shared and later deleted a detailed recap of the event.

Aron said the famous arena "did not look like Madison Square Garden" after being completely transformed for the wedding.

He described peach and white drapery covering the venue, oversized childhood photos of the couple decorating the space, and an elaborate indoor garden filled with flowers and greenery.

The transformed setting, he wrote, felt like "an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat."

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image of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: All the Details From Their Emotional Vows to Lena Dunham's NSFW Joke

Taylor Swift's fairytale wedding dress details have finally been revealed just moments after she wed Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Dress Details Revealed: Pop Singer, 36, Exchanges Vows With NFL Star Travis Kelce in High-End Designer Gown

Celebrity Guests Call Ceremony 'Really Intimate'

image of Celebrity attendees described the wedding as surprisingly intimate despite its massive scale.
Source: mega

Celebrity attendees described the wedding as surprisingly intimate despite its massive scale.

As reported by Page Six, Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan were among those invited to witness the couple's big day.

Roberts described the ceremony as "really intimate," while Stephanopoulos praised the venue's transformation, calling it "a garden inside the Garden."

He added that the atmosphere felt remarkably warm and personal, even inside one of the world's most iconic arenas.

Page Six also reported that the couple exchanged handwritten vows, reading from "little books" they held at the altar.

Roberts confirmed the vows were personally written, while Stephanopoulos later described the emotional moment as "everything you would hope for — real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

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