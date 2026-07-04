White House Trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding With Mock Announcement: 'Trump Is Your President'

Swift and Kelce tied the knot during an extravagant celebration at Madison Square Garden that felt surprisingly intimate despite drawing more than 1,000 guests, including family members, close friends, and a long list of Hollywood stars.

According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, who attended the celebration, shared and later deleted a detailed recap of the event.

Aron said the famous arena "did not look like Madison Square Garden" after being completely transformed for the wedding.

He described peach and white drapery covering the venue, oversized childhood photos of the couple decorating the space, and an elaborate indoor garden filled with flowers and greenery.

The transformed setting, he wrote, felt like "an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat."