EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Would Have Made Queen Elizabeth Proud' With Latest 'Super Graceful' Cancer Feat
July 4 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine has completed the grueling National Three Peaks Challenge in under 24 hours – prompting aides to tell RadarOnline.com she "would have made Queen Elizabeth proud" with what they described as a "super graceful" display of endurance and advocacy following her experience with cancer.
Catherine undertook the challenge across Scotland, England and Wales over the weekend, climbing Ben Nevis, 4,413ft, Scafell Pike, 3,209ft, and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), 3,560ft, covering 23 miles and more than 10,000ft of ascent.
Royal Challenge Complete
She began on Saturday night and finished within a day, supported by Mountain Rescue teams and met at the final stage by Prince William, 44, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside her parents Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, as well as her brother James.
The effort marks the first known completion of the challenge by a senior royal and was undertaken to raise funds and awareness for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
"She approached it with quiet determination and composure that echoed the late Queen's sense of duty," a palace source told us.
"There was nothing performative about it – it was purposeful, deeply personal, and carried out with real grace."
Another insider added: "This was about showing strength after adversity and using her platform in a meaningful way. She wanted to demonstrate what recovery can look like while helping others, and the way she approached it would have made Queen Elizabeth proud, as she was renowned for her 'never complain, never explain' mantra and her stiff upper lip approach to life."
A photograph released after the climb showed Catherine smiling at the summit of Ben Nevis in walking gear, her sapphire and diamond engagement ring visible.
She completed the climbs individually, traveling between peaks by car, with her family joining her only at the final stage in Wales.
Princess Catherine Shares Her Purpose
In a personal message, Catherine explained the motivation behind the challenge and its connection to her own experience.
She said, "Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually."
Catherine added, "Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life."
The Princess of Wales said the challenge was intended not only as a physical test but as a broader statement about recovery and support.
"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back," she added, highlighting the role of The Royal Marsden, where she is joint patron alongside William.
In a video recorded before setting off, she described the effort as "partly personal," declaring: "I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills."
She went on: "But, more importantly, it's to give something back and acknowledge, really, all the incredible work going on up and down this country."
Backing Cancer Recovery
Funds raised through the campaign will support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity's work in expanding access to holistic care – an approach integrating physical, emotional and psychological support alongside clinical treatment.
The initiative also aims to fund research into how such care can improve recovery and long-term wellbeing.
Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: "At The Royal Marsden, we are committed to ensuring every patient has the personalized support they need as they navigate their diagnosis, treatment and life beyond cancer. A patient's cancer journey doesn't stop when active treatment stops; it's important to treat the whole person, not just the illness."