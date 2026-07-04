EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Would Have Made Queen Elizabeth Proud' With Latest 'Super Graceful' Cancer Feat

She began on Saturday night and finished within a day, supported by Mountain Rescue teams and met at the final stage by Prince William, 44, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside her parents Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, as well as her brother James.

The effort marks the first known completion of the challenge by a senior royal and was undertaken to raise funds and awareness for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

"She approached it with quiet determination and composure that echoed the late Queen's sense of duty," a palace source told us.

"There was nothing performative about it – it was purposeful, deeply personal, and carried out with real grace."