Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate Nearly $30Million to Charities — After Couple Enforces a 'No Gifts' Policy Ahead of NYC Wedding
July 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
All eyes may be on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their upcoming NYC wedding, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple appears to want the attention on those less fortunate.
According to reports, the high-profile engaged pair donated about $26million to at least 20 charities.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Charity Donations Revealed
"This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26million to charities across the United States," a rep confirmed. The statement then featured a lengthy list of charities, including Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, Feeding America, and ASPCA.
The mega pop star and NFL legend also donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Musical Mentors, and after-school programs in both New York and Cleveland. Some of the couple's millions also went to hospitals, as well as MSK Kids, a pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
While the list did not specify how much each charity was receiving, some organizations revealed the figure in a released statement, including City Harvest of New York.
"We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's generous $1million donation to City Harvest," CEO Jilly Stephens noted... "Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts."
'No Gifts' Please
The Rhode Island Community Food Bank, another charity that received a donation, also confirmed they received $1million, as CEO Melissa Cherney added, "We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their extraordinarily generous and unexpected gift.
"... This $1million donation will go a long way in helping us purchase and distribute the nutritious, culturally appropriate food that Rhode Islanders deserve. I hope their gift inspires others; it has certainly inspired us."
Swift and Kelce appear to be more interested in giving back, as they have reportedly enforced a strict "no gifts" policy at their wedding, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden.
According to fellow NFL star, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, the duo made their wishes to the guests clear. "Absolutely no gifts," Kittle told Extra about the upcoming event.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Ripped Over Wedding Spot
Despite their attempts at being selfless, Swift and Kelce have still found themselves in hot water over their decision to hold their big event in one of the busiest spots in the world, with many labeling the pair "tone-deaf."
"... It's unfathomable to me that anyone could be that tacky…but it appears the limit does not exist with that woman," one person raged on social media.
Another noted, "Why is she getting married at MSG? The richest singer could've gotten married anywhere." Earlier in the week, crew members were spotted preparing for the massive event, as a purple carpet was seen being installed on the steps. Food deliveries, including boxes of lobster and chicken, were also seen being carted into the arena.
The wedding, expected to have over 1,000 guests, has also raised security concerns. According to Michael Evanoff, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State and Global CSO at Verkada, protection will be ramped up.
"An event of this magnitude doesn't get planned like a wedding – it gets planned like the NATO summit or a state visit," he told Radar. "While most weddings are planned around the guest experience, this one will be planned around the threat assessment."
Evanoff also explained the wedding will be evaluated for security risk, and many "layers of comprehensive security operations" will be put into effect.
The former official also predicted Swift and Kelce's wedding would have "advanced teams, perimeter control, credentialing systems."