Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate Nearly $30Million to Charities — After Couple Enforces a 'No Gifts' Policy Ahead of NYC Wedding

"This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26million to charities across the United States," a rep confirmed. The statement then featured a lengthy list of charities, including Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, Feeding America, and ASPCA.

The mega pop star and NFL legend also donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Musical Mentors, and after-school programs in both New York and Cleveland. Some of the couple's millions also went to hospitals, as well as MSK Kids, a pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

While the list did not specify how much each charity was receiving, some organizations revealed the figure in a released statement, including City Harvest of New York.

"We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's generous $1million donation to City Harvest," CEO Jilly Stephens noted... "Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts."