EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Con — Superstar Accused of Orchestrating 'PR Distraction' To Keep Real Destination For Big Day Secret

The 36-year-old singer, who became engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, in August last year, is widely reported to be marrying this Friday, July 3.

Taylor Swift is facing claims speculation surrounding her rumored lavish wedding bash at New York's Madison Square Garden is actually a carefully orchestrated distraction designed to conceal the true location of her nuptials with Travis Kelce – with industry insiders telling RadarOnline.com the superstar is determined to keep the ceremony private until the last possible moment.

Reports have linked the couple's venue to Madison Square Garden, where permits for a large private event have reportedly been sought, while other sources believe the ceremony will instead take place at Swift's Rhode Island home, with any arena event serving as a celebration afterward.

The conflicting accounts have fueled intense speculation over what many have described as one of the year's most closely watched celebrity weddings.

One entertainment industry source said the confusion appeared deliberate, labeling it a con.

The insider added: "There is a growing belief among people who work in the entertainment business that the Madison Square Garden reports are serving exactly the purpose they're supposed to – keeping all the attention fixed on one highly publicized location while the real plans remain out of sight.

"Taylor has spent her entire career mastering the art of controlling the narrative around her personal life, and she's exceptionally good at using public speculation to her advantage."

They added ,"If everyone is watching one venue, it gives her the freedom to organize something much more intimate elsewhere without the same level of scrutiny. Nothing about the confusion feels accidental. If anything, it looks like a very deliberate strategy designed to protect what will probably be the most important day of her life."