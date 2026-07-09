EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Family and Wife Erika Seek Court Order After Claiming They Were Denied Access to Evidence During Tyler Robinson Hearing

Charlie Kirk's widow has asked a Utah judge to require all evidence presented during the accused killer Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing be displayed openly in court after claiming she and other members of the victim's family were unable to view key exhibits despite attending the proceedings, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to a supplemental notice obtained by Radar, Erika Kirk — Charlie's widow and the family's designated victim representative — filed the request on behalf of the victim's family following the preliminary hearing in State of Utah v. Tyler Robinson.

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Kirk Family Claims Court Shielded Key Evidence From Public View

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, filed a supplemental notice asking a Utah judge to require evidence presented during Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing be openly displayed in court.

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In the filing, the family argued they waited nearly 10 months for the hearing and traveled to the courthouse with the expectation of witnessing the evidence surrounding Charlie's death. Instead, they claimed certain exhibits were admitted into evidence without being displayed in a manner that allowed those seated in the courtroom to observe them. "They were present in body, yet denied the very thing their presence was meant to secure: their ability to meaningfully observe the preliminary hearing," the filing states. The family argued every exhibit admitted into evidence during the hearing should be visible to everyone lawfully present in the courtroom. According to the filing, receiving evidence in a manner shielded from those attending the proceedings undermines transparency and risks fueling speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the high-profile case.

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Family Fights for Transparency

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Kirk.

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"The Victim's Family’s position is simple," the filing states. "At a minimum, every exhibit entered into evidence during the preliminary hearing must be visible to every person lawfully present in the courtroom." Erika further argued Utah law grants crime victims and their representatives an independent right to be present and meaningfully observe criminal proceedings. The filing contends that simply occupying a seat inside the courtroom is insufficient if victims are unable to perceive the evidence being considered by the court in real time.

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Family Pushes for Open Evidence

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk filed the supplemental notice on behalf of the victim’s family.

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"The right 'to be present' is hollow if the victim or his representative is physically in the room but is prevented from seeing the evidence the Court is receiving," the filing states. "A right to attend that does not include the ability to perceive what is happening is not meaningful presence at all." As part of the request, the victim’s family asked the court to order that all exhibits admitted into evidence during the first three days of the preliminary hearing that were not publicly displayed be shown during proceedings scheduled for July 9. The filing also asks the judge to require any future exhibits introduced during the remainder of the hearing be displayed openly and in real time for all lawfully present in the courtroom.

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Transparency Battle Far From Over

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Source: @COURT TV Tyler Robinson listens during proceedings in his Utah criminal case. Charlie Kirk’s family is asking the court to require evidence be displayed openly during the preliminary hearing.