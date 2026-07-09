EXCLUSIVE: 'Toxicity of Trump' Could Cost Republicans Mitch McConnell's Senate Seat if Hospitalized Senator, 84, Dies and Sparks Special Election

After all, Barr and Booker were the party nominees during the 2026 primary. McConnell, at 84-years-old, already agreed not to run for re-election. So, if McConnell dies in office, the election would likely just be expedited, but with the same candidates.

Barr is the likely frontrunner, but Christopher Lee from Foresight Strategic Advisors told Radar that Trump has poisoned Republicans in the eyes of the public. Barr's victory might not be so easy-going, even in a state known for its GOP allegiance.

Lee said, "Then there is what can best be described nationally as the Toxicity of Trump. It is hurting the GOP in states and races where Republicans should face little competition, to say nothing of Trump’s weak numbers in swing states and districts."