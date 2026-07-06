Mitch McConnell, 84, Health Concerns Explode as Senator Remains Hospitalized Weeks After Being Found 'Unconscious' Inside His Home
July 6 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized, RadarOnline.com can reveal, weeks after the 84-year-old senator was said to have been found "unconscious" inside his home.
McConnell's office has remained coy on the politician's current condition, not revealing the circumstances surrounding the politician's latest concerning episode.
Mitch McConnell Health Update
"Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital," a statement from McConnell's camp read on Thursday, July 2. "The Senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."
Following the statement, critics on X were quick to respond as health concerns for the Republican exploded.
"Poor Mitch, they used him right up until the end. He should've been out of there four years ago," one person raged, accusing McConnell's party of using him for votes.
Another asked, "Is Mitch McConnell deceased?" and one conspiracy theorist added, "Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized since mid-June after being found unconscious (EMS reported cardiac arrest). His office says he's improving and working remotely, but no recent proof of life or details have been released."
Mitch McConnell's Health Issues Explained
McConnell was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering an unknown health incident, according to an emergency audio dispatch.
The politician was found just before 9 a.m. on June 14. Once informed of the situation, a dispatcher "directed an ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance to the address of the former Senate GOP leader’s home," according to Punchbowl News.
McConnell, who is retiring at the end of this term, is no stranger to battling health issues, with some playing out live in front of the public. Twice in 2023, McConnell froze while speaking with reporters, leaving many baffled over the cause. He has also suffered multiple falls and temporarily used a wheelchair.
The following year, McConnell sprained his wrist after a fall at a Capitol luncheon and then suffered another fall at the Capitol in October 2025.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Mitch McConnell
Earlier this year, McConnell was also hospitalized for eight days over "flu-like symptoms," but eventually returned to work.
The senator's issues also forced former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene to call for his resignation, as she raged on X, "Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed."
She then called out former President Joe Biden and other aging politicians: "Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office, and it's time to be serious about it."
McConnell's latest hospitalization has also put the spotlight on his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Just days after her husband's medical emergency, Chao was reportedly participating in meetings in China.
While Chao is now facing backlash from social media, with some accusing her of not being by McConnell's side, a spokesperson for her explained in a statement, "The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors. During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador.
"The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the US."