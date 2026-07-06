Mitch McConnell, 84, Health Concerns Explode as Senator Remains Hospitalized Weeks After Being Found 'Unconscious' Inside His Home

McConnell's office has remained coy on the politician's current condition, not revealing the circumstances surrounding the politician's latest concerning episode.

Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized, RadarOnline.com can reveal, weeks after the 84-year-old senator was said to have been found "unconscious" inside his home.

McConnell is still in the hospital after he was discovered 'unconscious' inside his home.

"Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital," a statement from McConnell's camp read on Thursday, July 2. "The Senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

Following the statement, critics on X were quick to respond as health concerns for the Republican exploded.

"Poor Mitch, they used him right up until the end. He should've been out of there four years ago," one person raged, accusing McConnell's party of using him for votes.

Another asked, "Is Mitch McConnell deceased?" and one conspiracy theorist added, "Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized since mid-June after being found unconscious (EMS reported cardiac arrest). His office says he's improving and working remotely, but no recent proof of life or details have been released."