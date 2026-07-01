Mitch McConnell, 84, Rushed to Hospital After Senator Was Found 'Unconscious' Inside Washington, D.C., Home
July 1 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Senator Mitch McConnell was rushed to the hospital after he was discovered "unconscious" inside of his home in Washington, D.C. after reportedly suffering an unknown health incident, according to an emergency audio dispatch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
McConnell was found just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 14. Once informed of the situation, a dispatcher "directed an ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance to the address of the former Senate GOP leader’s home," Punchbowl News reported.
Mitch McConnell 'Receiving Excellent Care'
The Kentucky-born Republican's spokesman, David Popp, said McConnell was "working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery" on June 22.
The week prior, Popp also said the senator is "receiving excellent care," although the reason for his hospitalization and if he remains in the medical facility at this time is unclear.
Mitch McConnell's Years of Health Issues
McConnell has faced a number of health issues in recent years with little elaboration on the exact diagnoses.
Back in 2023, McConnell suffered several concerning episodes where he appeared to freeze mid conversation with reporters. In one incident in July of that year, he stared into the distance for around 20 seconds and was eventually taken away by aides.
A similar event seemingly occurred the next month, this time for around 30 seconds. He later admitted that he had felt "lightheaded" and needed to take a break.
Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene even called for McConnell to resign.
“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” Greene wrote via social media at the time. “Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it.”
However, the freezing incident was later attributed to dehydration – an explanation Republican Senator Rand Paul took issue with at the time.
Paul, who is both a politician and licensed ophthalmologist, argued that he felt dehydration was an "inadequate explanation," per Mediaite.
"It doesn’t look like dehydration to me. It looks like a focal neurologic event," he claimed. "That doesn’t mean it’s incapacitating, it doesn’t mean he can’t serve, but it means that somebody ought to wake up and say: 'Wow! This looks like a seizure.'"
In December 2024, McConnell saw another minor setback when he sprained his wrist after a fall at a Capitol luncheon. The next year, he suffered another fall at the Capitol in October 2025.
Earlier this year, he was additionally hospitalized for eight days over "flu-like symptoms," but later returned to work.
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Mitch McConnell Plans to Retire
This comes more than one year after the conservative longtime politician announced his plans to retire and confirmed that he would not seek reelection in 2026.
"Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. Every day in between I've been humbled by the trust they've placed in me to do their business here," he said in a February 2025 statement shared with the Associated Press.
"Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time," he added. "My current term in the Senate will be my last."