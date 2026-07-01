Mitch McConnell, 84, Rushed to Hospital After Senator Was Found 'Unconscious' Inside Washington, D.C., Home

McConnell has faced a number of health issues in recent years with little elaboration on the exact diagnoses.

Back in 2023, McConnell suffered several concerning episodes where he appeared to freeze mid conversation with reporters. In one incident in July of that year, he stared into the distance for around 20 seconds and was eventually taken away by aides.

A similar event seemingly occurred the next month, this time for around 30 seconds. He later admitted that he had felt "lightheaded" and needed to take a break.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene even called for McConnell to resign.

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” Greene wrote via social media at the time. “Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it.”