EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt, 28, Brutally Trolled Over Massive Age-Gap Relationship With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60 — 'Something Is Wrong With Her'

This time, conservative journalist Patrick Howley fueled the conversation after sharing a collage of photos of the couple on X alongside the caption: "When your mom was 12 when your husband graduated from high school."

The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of users weighing in on the couple’s relationship. Many commenters didn’t hold back.

One critic wrote: "Something is wrong with her."

Another added: "That age gap is wild."

Others questioned how the pair first met, while some compared Leavitt and Riccio to other celebrity and political couples with sizable age differences.