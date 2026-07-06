EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt, 28, Brutally Trolled Over Massive Age-Gap Relationship With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60 — 'Something Is Wrong With Her'
July 6 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's marriage is once again under fire after a viral social media post reignited fierce debate over the 32-year age gap between the 28-year-old Trump administration official and her husband, 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The renewed backlash comes just months after Radar reported Leavitt openly admitted her relationship with Riccio is "very unusual" while addressing public fascination with their decades-wide age difference.
Age Gap Sparks Fresh Backlash
This time, conservative journalist Patrick Howley fueled the conversation after sharing a collage of photos of the couple on X alongside the caption: "When your mom was 12 when your husband graduated from high school."
The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of users weighing in on the couple’s relationship. Many commenters didn’t hold back.
One critic wrote: "Something is wrong with her."
Another added: "That age gap is wild."
Others questioned how the pair first met, while some compared Leavitt and Riccio to other celebrity and political couples with sizable age differences.
Supporters Rally Behind Couple
Not everyone piled on, however.
Several users came to Leavitt’s defense, arguing the marriage is between two consenting adults and noting Riccio has largely remained out of the public eye despite his wife's increasingly high-profile position in the White House.
As Radar previously reported, Leavitt acknowledged the scrutiny surrounding her marriage during an interview, describing the relationship as "very atypical" while praising Riccio for his support throughout her political career.
The couple became engaged in late 2023 before tying the knot.
They welcomed their son, Nicholas "Niko" Riccio, in 2024 and have since shared occasional glimpses of their family life on social media.
Leavitt Ignores Latest Backlash
The press secretary has largely focused her public appearances on her role in President Donald Trump's administration, but has shared a few updates involving her growing family.
As Radar previously reported, Leavitt welcomed her second child, daughter Vivi, on May 7, 2026, before later turning heads with a series of post-baby photos that had followers praising her dramatic snapback.
Despite the latest round of criticism, neither Leavitt nor Riccio had publicly responded to the viral X post or the online commentary as of publication.
Critics and Supporters Clash
The social media firestorm also sparked a broader conversation over whether public figures should face continued scrutiny for consensual relationships with significant age differences.
While critics argued the couple’s 32-year age gap is impossible to overlook, supporters accused detractors of applying a double standard.
For now, Leavitt’s marriage has once again become a hot topic online, with thousands of social media users continuing to debate the relationship as the White House press secretary remains one of the Trump administration’s most closely watched figures.