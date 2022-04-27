Monica Fires Back At Reporter Patrick Howley After His Comments About Black People At The CMT Awards

"I don't know who this Black guy is who's hosting it. It's supposed to be country music," the right-wing journalist continued of Mackie. "No offense. I mean, y'all have hip-hop and basketball. You know what I mean. Just fly with your flock, bro."

Howley went on to mock Mackie's opening speech before griping about the turnout.

"There were so many Black people there. Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it's like — why?" the conservative pundit added. "No disrespect to the funky brothers of music. I love Earth, Wind & Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music's different. Country music is different. It's not Wakanda."

Monica appeared to have heard it all, going on to slam Howley for his rant.