Mitch McConnell's Wife Elaine Chao Speaks Out on Controversial China Trip — After She Left Country Amid 84-Year-Old Senator's Mysterious Health Crisis

As Radar previously reported, McConnell was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after he was discovered unconscious in his home.

Although statements from the senator's spokesperson have confirmed he is recovering, there have been very few details on his condition shared publicly.

“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital,” David Popp said in late June. “The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

However, one of McConnell's D.C. neighbors, Desirée Townsend, claimed she hadn't seen anyone at the property in some time, leading to speculation that he could still potentially be hospitalized.