Mitch McConnell's Wife Elaine Chao Speaks Out on Controversial China Trip — After She Left Country Amid 84-Year-Old Senator's Mysterious Health Crisis
July 8 2026, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell 's wife, Elaine Chao, has addressed her decision to continue with her trip in China after her husband was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kentucky senator, 84, was taken to the hospital on June 14 and specific details on his health condition have not been released to the public.
Elaine Chao Visits With Chinese VP
Earlier that month, prior to McConnell's reported hospitalization, Chao had already flown across the world. During her travels, she met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as well as officials at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
"Chao said maintaining stable U.S.-China relations serves the interests of all parties, and expressed the willingness to continue making efforts to promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the United States and China," a June 17 report from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America read.
Mitch McConnell's Health 'Did Not Warrant an Immediate Return'
Nearly one month later, a spokesperson for Chao – who previously served as the Secretary of Labor in the George W. Bush administration – released a statement confirming that it was a "long-planned trip" to help "support her family's philanthropic endeavors."
"During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador," the spokesperson said on Tuesday, July 7, per WLKY. "The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S.”
Chao has since traveled back to the United States, according to reports from The Daily Beast, but it is still unclear when she returned.
Mitch McConnell's Health Scare
As Radar previously reported, McConnell was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after he was discovered unconscious in his home.
Although statements from the senator's spokesperson have confirmed he is recovering, there have been very few details on his condition shared publicly.
“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital,” David Popp said in late June. “The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”
However, one of McConnell's D.C. neighbors, Desirée Townsend, claimed she hadn't seen anyone at the property in some time, leading to speculation that he could still potentially be hospitalized.
Several conservative voices in politics have since spoken out on McConnell's mysterious health crisis.
Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer claimed McConnell was "brain dead," and that "machines" were "keeping him alive," in a post on X.
Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made similar comments in a video shared by TMZ earlier this week.
"I think it’s extremely serious, and I’d like to say shame on the Republican Party for just basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable," Greene said at the time. "But, you know what, it doesn’t surprise me from the establishment, because this is what they support. They support people holding on to power until they’re practically dead, or they die in office. And this is why the state of our country is so pathetic."