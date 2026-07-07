Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell, 84, Health Fears Intensify as Neighbors Claim No One Has Been Seen at His D.C. Home Since He Was Found Unconscious

A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell was rushed to the hospital in June.

Profile Image

July 7 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Senator Mitch McConnell's latest health emergency was followed by period of silence at his Capitol Hill home in Washington, D.C.

The Senate majority leader, a Republican who represents Kentucky, was found unconscious on June 14, according to EMS dispatch audio, and his neighbors reportedly watched as emergency responders took him to the hospital. However, his home has reportedly been quiet since then, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell's Home Sits Empty

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell's home was not visited by family or employees, according to a neighbor.

Article continues below advertisement

Desirée Townsend, the 84-year-old's neighbor, told the Daily Beast, “I haven’t seen anyone." This includes family members, like his wife, Elaine Chao, and his usual Capitol Police security detail.

Chao, 73, left for a trip to China before McConnell's health emergency. She met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng just three days after.

Article continues below advertisement

Wife Elaine Chao Stays in China Amid Health Crisis

A photo of Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao
Source: MEGA

Wife Elaine Chao was on a pre-planned trip in China during the emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

Following McConnell's hospitalization, Chao remained in China, with a spokesperson claiming it was not necessary for her to return.

They said, "The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors. During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador. The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S."

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell's hospitalization was the reportedly the result of an issue related to his heart. While his representatives blamed an "unspecified medical condition," emergency responders radioed that "CPR was in progress" for a "cardiac arrest."

In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

Spokesperson Stephanie Penn previously confirmed McConnell is still "working closely with staff" while recovering. However, he was not voting on Senate matters as of June 22.

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell's Series of Health Complications

A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell has been suffering from frequent health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell's recent hospitalization is just the latest of a string of health woes the politician has faced.

Since 2019, McConnell has suffered from a series of falls, including one that resulted in a fractured shoulder. One of those falls was attributed to complications in connection to polio, which he battled as a child.

In 2023, McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a press conference, appearing to freeze. The incident immediately sparked concern among voters about his health and ability to lead in the Senate. A spokesperson claimed McConnell simply “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused."

The U.S. Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, cleared him to return to work the next day. He wrote in a statement, "I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned."

He was also hospitalized in February 2026 with "flu-like symptoms."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kristi Noem, Markwayne Miullin

Kristi Noem Suffers Fresh Embarrassment as Replacement Urges Officials to 'Remove' Fired Homeland Secretary's Airport Videos From Existence

A photo of Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Questions If He Should Join OnlyFans in Chaotic Podcast Interview — After 'Sleepy Joe's' Troubled Son Admits He's $17Million in Debt

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell Won't Seek Re-election

A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell will not return to the Senate after this term.

Amid his health struggles, McConnell announced he would not be seeking re-election.

"Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of my lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last," he said in a statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear claimed McConnell's office has not been in contact.

“If he has been in the hospital for several weeks they need to communicate more directly," the governor said.

While Kentucky law previously gave the governor power to appoint a new senator in the event of a vacancy resulting from death, two years ago, the state's Republicans changed law to require a special election immediately.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.