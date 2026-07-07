Mitch McConnell, 84, Health Fears Intensify as Neighbors Claim No One Has Been Seen at His D.C. Home Since He Was Found Unconscious
July 7 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Senator Mitch McConnell's latest health emergency was followed by period of silence at his Capitol Hill home in Washington, D.C.
The Senate majority leader, a Republican who represents Kentucky, was found unconscious on June 14, according to EMS dispatch audio, and his neighbors reportedly watched as emergency responders took him to the hospital. However, his home has reportedly been quiet since then, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mitch McConnell's Home Sits Empty
Desirée Townsend, the 84-year-old's neighbor, told the Daily Beast, “I haven’t seen anyone." This includes family members, like his wife, Elaine Chao, and his usual Capitol Police security detail.
Chao, 73, left for a trip to China before McConnell's health emergency. She met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng just three days after.
Wife Elaine Chao Stays in China Amid Health Crisis
Following McConnell's hospitalization, Chao remained in China, with a spokesperson claiming it was not necessary for her to return.
They said, "The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors. During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador. The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S."
McConnell's hospitalization was the reportedly the result of an issue related to his heart. While his representatives blamed an "unspecified medical condition," emergency responders radioed that "CPR was in progress" for a "cardiac arrest."
In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."
Spokesperson Stephanie Penn previously confirmed McConnell is still "working closely with staff" while recovering. However, he was not voting on Senate matters as of June 22.
McConnell's Series of Health Complications
McConnell's recent hospitalization is just the latest of a string of health woes the politician has faced.
Since 2019, McConnell has suffered from a series of falls, including one that resulted in a fractured shoulder. One of those falls was attributed to complications in connection to polio, which he battled as a child.
In 2023, McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a press conference, appearing to freeze. The incident immediately sparked concern among voters about his health and ability to lead in the Senate. A spokesperson claimed McConnell simply “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused."
The U.S. Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, cleared him to return to work the next day. He wrote in a statement, "I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned."
He was also hospitalized in February 2026 with "flu-like symptoms."
McConnell Won't Seek Re-election
Amid his health struggles, McConnell announced he would not be seeking re-election.
"Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of my lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last," he said in a statement.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear claimed McConnell's office has not been in contact.
“If he has been in the hospital for several weeks they need to communicate more directly," the governor said.
While Kentucky law previously gave the governor power to appoint a new senator in the event of a vacancy resulting from death, two years ago, the state's Republicans changed law to require a special election immediately.