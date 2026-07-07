Mitch McConnell, 84, Health Fears Intensify as Neighbors Claim No One Has Been Seen at His D.C. Home Since He Was Found Unconscious

McConnell's recent hospitalization is just the latest of a string of health woes the politician has faced.

Since 2019, McConnell has suffered from a series of falls, including one that resulted in a fractured shoulder. One of those falls was attributed to complications in connection to polio, which he battled as a child.

In 2023, McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a press conference, appearing to freeze. The incident immediately sparked concern among voters about his health and ability to lead in the Senate. A spokesperson claimed McConnell simply “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused."

The U.S. Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, cleared him to return to work the next day. He wrote in a statement, "I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned."

He was also hospitalized in February 2026 with "flu-like symptoms."