Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Nuclear Over Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis — Ex-MAGA Queen Bashes Republican Party For 'Staying Silent as He Lays in Hospital Like a Vegetable'
July 7 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed on the Republican Party for "staying silent" over Mitch McConnell's mysterious health crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old former MAGA queen quit the party last month and blasted GOP leaders for not addressing the 84-year-old senator's condition, wildly claiming he's "basically" a "vegetable," as it still remains unclear what his condition is and where he is hospitalized.
Mitch McConnell 'Is Basically Laying in a Hospital Like a Vegetable'
"I think it’s extremely serious, and I’d like to say shame on the Republican Party for just basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable," Greene sneered to TMZ while in New York City for a taping of The View.
She then brought up how McConnell's wife, former George W. Bush transportation secretary Elaine Chao, traveled to Beijing to meet with China's Vice President Han Zheng shortly after her husband was found unconscious at their home on June 14.
"His wife flew to China and met with the vice president of China just days after he basically died, and they brought him back with CPR and took him to the hospital," Green alleged about Chao's controversial trip, although exact details of McConnell's emergency treatment or current condition are unclear at this time.
Greene then suggested Chao was a "possible communist spy," and asked the outlet, "What woman leaves her husband’s side while he is dead or dying in the hospital, flies to China, and meets with the vice president? Answer me that."
MTG Slams Aging and Ailing Politicians
Greene went on to bash Washington, D.C.'s political elite for allowing members of Congress to serve far into old age and, in some cases, very poor health.
In McConnell's case, he announced he's retiring in January 2027 after suffering three serious falls in the past three years, including one that left him with a concussion and broken ribs.
"But, you know what, it doesn’t surprise me from the establishment, because this is what they support. They support people holding on to power until they’re practically dead, or they die in office. And this is why the state of our country is so pathetic," the former Georgia congresswoman complained.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Doesn't Believe Republican 'Proof of Life' Claims
Conservative reporter Laura Loomer claimed on July 6 that McConnell was "brain dead."
"A very high-level source told me Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead, and machines are keeping him alive, but he is a vegetable and 'never coming back,'" she posted to X.
Loomer doubled down the following day, calling the situation a "cover-up" by Republicans desperate to derail the Save America Act, heavily supported by Donald Trump.
Following Loomer's controversial remarks, Greene also called out those who said they'd talked to McConnell themselves.
"Of course, it is the great RINO Republican establishment hack and paid McConnell consultant that comes out with 'proof of life.' So pathetic you can’t even make it up," she raged, seemingly referring to CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings.
Scott Jennings Claimed He Had a 20-Minute Phone Call With Mitch McConnell
Jennings, who previously served as McConnell's campaign manager, posted to X, "I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history."
"I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible," he added.
Jennings had plenty of doubters in the comments, with one person writing, "Sorry Scott but I’m calling bulls---. We need proof of life at this point."
A second quipped, "Did he say anything back?" while a third told Jennings, "Why in the h--- do you want an 84-year-old man back at work? If you were his friend, you would want him to retire."