Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Nuclear Over Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis — Ex-MAGA Queen Bashes Republican Party For 'Staying Silent as He Lays in Hospital Like a Vegetable'

"I think it’s extremely serious, and I’d like to say shame on the Republican Party for just basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable," Greene sneered to TMZ while in New York City for a taping of The View.

She then brought up how McConnell's wife, former George W. Bush transportation secretary Elaine Chao, traveled to Beijing to meet with China's Vice President Han Zheng shortly after her husband was found unconscious at their home on June 14.

"His wife flew to China and met with the vice president of China just days after he basically died, and they brought him back with CPR and took him to the hospital," Green alleged about Chao's controversial trip, although exact details of McConnell's emergency treatment or current condition are unclear at this time.

Greene then suggested Chao was a "possible communist spy," and asked the outlet, "What woman leaves her husband’s side while he is dead or dying in the hospital, flies to China, and meets with the vice president? Answer me that."