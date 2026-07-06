Mitch McConnell 'Brain Dead': Laura Loomer Claims Hospitalized Senator is a 'Vegetable' as Health Mystery Deepens

"At the very least, Elaine Chao is in violation of the Logan Act, after meeting with a senior CCP official just three days after McConnell was hospitalized. However, I think the reality is much worse, and it’s a major national security risk," one person wrote in the comments about the Taiwanese-born Chao meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on June 17.

"That dude has been brain dead for the past three years. This is now only the 'official' clinical diagnosis," a second user noted about how McConnell's health and mental acuity have been a hot topic in Washington, D.C., and beyond.

"He should have stepped down a long time ago. He hasn't been functioning normally for a long time now," a third person sneered.

A fourth user observed, "The silence and lack of curiosity from most of the entire news media, talk radio, and even the White House on McConnell’s medical condition is bizarre to say the least. @POTUS could and should send @VP @JDVance to do a welfare check/proof of life visit to McConnell at the Hospital."