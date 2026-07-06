Mitch McConnell 'Brain Dead': Laura Loomer Claims Hospitalized Senator is a 'Vegetable' as Health Mystery Deepens
July 6 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Right-wing reporter Laura Loomer made the bombshell claim that Mitch McConnell is allegedly "brain dead" and a "vegetable" following three weeks of hospitalization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Loomer dropped the shocking allegation from her "high-level" source on July 6 as the mystery surrounding the 84-year-old Kentucky senator's alarming health crisis only deepened after he was found unconscious at his home on June 14.
Mitch McConnel Is 'a Vegetable and Never Coming Back'
"A very high-level source told me Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead, and machines are keeping him alive, but he is a vegetable and 'never coming back,'" Loomer claimed on X.
She also asked why McConnell's wife, former George W. Bush Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is in China while her husband is hospitalized.
"So why is his wife @ElaineChao in China instead of by his side? Is she a Chinese CCP spy? How does the wife of one of the most powerful US Senators just travel to China?" Loomer wondered. She added, "Is she coming back from China? Who is she meeting with in China? Will she be the one to pull the plug?"
'He Should Have Stepped Down a Long Time Ago'
"At the very least, Elaine Chao is in violation of the Logan Act, after meeting with a senior CCP official just three days after McConnell was hospitalized. However, I think the reality is much worse, and it’s a major national security risk," one person wrote in the comments about the Taiwanese-born Chao meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on June 17.
"That dude has been brain dead for the past three years. This is now only the 'official' clinical diagnosis," a second user noted about how McConnell's health and mental acuity have been a hot topic in Washington, D.C., and beyond.
"He should have stepped down a long time ago. He hasn't been functioning normally for a long time now," a third person sneered.
A fourth user observed, "The silence and lack of curiosity from most of the entire news media, talk radio, and even the White House on McConnell’s medical condition is bizarre to say the least. @POTUS could and should send @VP @JDVance to do a welfare check/proof of life visit to McConnell at the Hospital."
John Thune Claims He Spoke to Mitch McConnell From His Hospital Bed
There have been scarce details about McConnell's condition or why he has been hospitalized over the past three weeks.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune claimed he spoke with McConnell after his medical emergency, claiming, "He sounded good. He wants to be back."
The South Dakota Republican added, "He is clearly dialed in to what's going on. He's following along with stuff we are doing this week up here. Very much so."
McConnell's own spokesperson tried to downplay his condition, saying he was "fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters and is very appreciative of the outstanding care he is receiving" without revealing why he was hospitalized or what facility he is in.
Mitch McConnell's Heath Has Been Declining
McConnell is set to retire at the end of his term in January 2027 after 41 years in the U.S. Senate, following several years of highly publicized health episodes.
He suffered a fall in 2023 that resulted in a concussion and broken ribs. That same year, McConnell was caught "freezing" up during speaking engagements, sparking fears that he might be having mini-strokes.
The Kentucky lawmaker had two major falls in 2024 and October 2025, the latter of which occurred while being questioned by a reporter while walking through the Capitol as his legs appeared to give out and he terrifyingly collapsed to the ground.