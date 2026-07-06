EXCLUSIVE: Ohio Mom Accused of Locking Her 16 Kids Away in House of Horrors Was 'Indoctrinated' Into Living in Feces-Filled Home, Brother Claims — As She Married Older Boyfriend at Age 15

Gary Jr., 36, and Elizabeth, 33, along with Gary's parents, father Gary Sr., 73, and mother Christina, 66, were each charged with 16 counts of endangering children after authorities discovered the kids, ranging in age from 18 months to 18 years, living in squalor in their rural Ohio home.

However, while the discovery of the dastardly living conditions shocked police, relatives told Angenette Levy, host of Law&Crime: Crime Fix, the extended family tree was no secret.

"One of the brothers of Elizabeth, the mother, said that 'everybody knew, everybody knew,' Levy told Radar, clarifying. "Who he means by 'everybody' we don’t know, but it sounds like people knew about these children."

The brother also defended his sister, whom he admitted he had recently reconnected with after 15 years, suggesting she was being "indoctrinated" by Gary Jr. and his parents.

"We still don’t know what that means. Indoctrination makes it sound like you were almost taken against your will, or that you weren't a willing participant, and that you were brought into a culture and convinced that this is the way you should live," said Levy.