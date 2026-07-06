EXCLUSIVE: How the Royal Family is Planning to 'Quietly Sabotage' Prince Harry's Chaotic UK Visit

His wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 44, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will not accompany him after concerns over security arrangements.

Meanwhile, King Charles, 77, and senior working royals have more than 29 public engagements scheduled between Harry's arrival and departure, alongside private audiences and official meetings.

A palace source told us: "There is absolutely no appetite within the household to be drawn into another cycle of drama surrounding the Duke of Sussex. The King's priority, and the priority of every working royal, is to get on with the job.

"The feeling is that the strongest response is not to engage with the drama but to keep the focus on public service, allowing official engagements to speak for themselves rather than reacting to every headline."