EXCLUSIVE: How the Royal Family is Planning to 'Quietly Sabotage' Prince Harry's Chaotic UK Visit
July 6 2026, Published 6:46 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is set to arrive in Britain for a series of public engagements this week as the Royal Family shifts attention onto its own packed schedule, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the strategy is designed to "totally drown out" and "quietly sabotage" the Duke of Sussex's increasingly chaotic visit.
Harry, 41, will spend several days in the UK promoting the Invictus Games before traveling to England's Midlands and later visiting his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales's grave at Althorp.
Royals Ignore Harry Drama
His wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 44, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will not accompany him after concerns over security arrangements.
Meanwhile, King Charles, 77, and senior working royals have more than 29 public engagements scheduled between Harry's arrival and departure, alongside private audiences and official meetings.
A palace source told us: "There is absolutely no appetite within the household to be drawn into another cycle of drama surrounding the Duke of Sussex. The King's priority, and the priority of every working royal, is to get on with the job.
"The feeling is that the strongest response is not to engage with the drama but to keep the focus on public service, allowing official engagements to speak for themselves rather than reacting to every headline."
Palace Stays Focused
Another royal insider added: "The program of engagements was always going to be full, but there is a clear determination that the institution should not revolve around Harry's movements or the latest twists in his personal situation.
"Senior royals want the conversation to remain on the charities, communities and organizations they are supporting this week, rather than allowing another family dispute to dominate the national agenda.
"Essentially, the intention is really to sabotage Harry's trip by generating so much press coverage around their engagements it will drown out the publicity he wants to drum up with his visit."
Most of the engagements were arranged long before Harry confirmed his travel plans, but they come amid renewed frustration within royal circles over what insiders describe as another avoidable controversy surrounding the Duke's return.
Security Dispute Deepens
The latest dispute centers on Harry's security after the Home Office's Royal and VIP Executive Committee declined to reconsider the arrangements put in place after he stepped back from royal duties.
Harry had hoped his wife and children would join him, but ultimately decided they would remain in Europe while he traveled alone.
Those close to the situation questioned why such a high-profile visit was organized before security arrangements had been finalized, particularly as Harry previously lost his legal challenge seeking publicly funded police protection while in Britain.
Accommodation Row Continues
Questions also remain over whether Harry will spend time with his father during the visit after a separate disagreement over accommodation.
Although Charles invited his son to stay at a royal residence, it's understood Harry won't be taking up his father's offer to stay at Buckingham Palace.
It's understood Harry is not staying as he did not formally respond to the king's offer of accommodation by a deadline of the end of last week and has now been told he can no longer stay.
A representative for the royal described the decision as "disappointing" and accused the royal family of yanking away the offer "at the last moment."
They said Harry's delay was due to him putting security measures in place after it was confirmed he wouldn't receive official protection on his visit.
It's now unclear as to where Harry will now stay, but he is known to favor hotels over royal residences.