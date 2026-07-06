EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Autopsy Slab Mock-Up Spreads Online on 17th Anniversary of King of Pop's Drug Death

According to the 51-page document, L.A. coroners found the Beat It hitmaker was covered in scars and tattoos, had a pink pigment injected into his lips, numerous needle holes from shots to feed his drug habit, an odd "red discoloration" on his chest, and "an external catheter."

He also had strange bruises on his knees and shins, as well as a mysterious cut on his back, which investigators initially believed could point to homicide.

The Billie Jean singer died June 25, 2009, from a lethal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol, which he called his "milk," injected by private physician Dr. Conrad Murray, who later served two years for involuntary manslaughter.

Jackson was pumped with enough of the drug to knock out a patient undergoing major surgery, the report declares, noting: "Propofol is not supposed to be used for insomnia relief."

The Thriller star was also scary-skinny, packing just 136 pounds on his ﬁve-foot-nine frame.

In addition, according to the document, his "head hair is sparse and connected to a wig," and "black eyeliner" was inked on his eyes, and his lips were injected with pink dye.

Other details include the fact that his eyebrows were tattooed black, as was the front of his scalp, apparently to blend his hairline with the wig.

For years, the Gloved One claimed to be suffering from the pigment-eating skin disease vitiligo – and doctors noted his skin was blotchy, with some areas light and others dark.