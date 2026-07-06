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Home > Politics > Kai Trump

'Self-Serving' Kai Trump, 19, Brutally Dragged for 'Craving Attention in the Public Eye' — As She Remains 'Perpetually' by The Don's Side at Major Events

Photo of Kai and Donald Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump highlighted her latest White House visit on Instagram.

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July 6 2026, Updated 6:09 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump was brutally dragged on social media after being seen front and center alongside her grandfather, Donald Trump, at America 250 festivities in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president appeared to fall asleep, with his eyes briefly closed in a clip that went viral, as critics urged the 19-year-old to rouse the 80-year-old Commander-in-Chief.

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'Grandpa, Please Wake Up'

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Photo of Kai and Donald Trump
Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Kai Trump appeared to be staring at her grandfather, Donald Trump, during 4th of July celebrations.

Kai was seen glancing down at her phone while seated next to her grandfather, looking up to notice his eyes were shut with his hands clasped.

One user joked, "It looks like she’s reading comments about him being asleep, but she doesn’t know what she’s supposed to do."

"The only reason he has his granddaughter by him at so many events is that she is so starry-eyed and is programmed to say, 'Grandpa, please wake up," a second snarked.

"It’s also creepy as f--- the way his teenage granddaughter is now perpetually by his side," a third person sneered on X.

"She's trying to be an influencer and is craving attention in the public eye. Very self-serving like the rest of the family," another user scoffed.

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Kai Trump Spent 4th of July at the White House

Photo of Kai and Tiffany Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump and her sister, Chloe, posed with their aunt Tiffany Trump during their White House weekend.

Kai documented her latest trip to the White House via Instagram. She included several photos of herself posing throughout the residence, as well as family pictures alongside her dad, Donald Trump Jr., 48, and others with her siblings Donald "Donnie" Trump III, 27, and sister Chloe, 12.

Kai shared another snapshot with her aunt, Tiffany Trump. Tiffany was the only one of Don Jr.'s four siblings to attend the teen's high school graduation from The Benjamin School in May.

The incoming University of Miami freshman also included behind-the-scenes video of the incredible 4th of July fireworks display, as well as one of the many military plane flyovers.

"Celebrating America’s 250th birthday! Happy 4th, everyone," Kai wrote in the caption.

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Kai Trump Referred to the White House as 'My House'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the White House.

Kai caught heat recently for making reference to the White House as a seemingly personal residence.

She shared a YouTube vlog documenting her weekend at the UFC Freedom 250 in June, taking viewers on a tour and crowing, "All right, guys, welcome into my house," as she entered the White House.

The athletic teen proclaimed, "I used to play soccer in these halls," as she walked down a hallway, then gave an intimate tour of the Oval Office, making herself right at home in her grandfather's chair behind the Resolute Desk.

Kai has been a constant presence in her grandfather's recent public appearances, joining him at a New York Knicks NBA finals game and other outings.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: @HQNewsNow;X

Donald Trump said closing his eyes feels 'very relaxing.'

This comes as Donald continues to get hammered for allegedly "sleeping" on the job. However, he's countered that he's simply resting his eyes or blinking in the snapshots of him with his eyes closed.

The president told the Wall Street Journal in January that closing his eyes is "very relaxing to me."

At other times, he noted, "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

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