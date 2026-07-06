'Self-Serving' Kai Trump, 19, Brutally Dragged for 'Craving Attention in the Public Eye' — As She Remains 'Perpetually' by The Don's Side at Major Events

Kai was seen glancing down at her phone while seated next to her grandfather, looking up to notice his eyes were shut with his hands clasped.

One user joked, "It looks like she’s reading comments about him being asleep, but she doesn’t know what she’s supposed to do."

"The only reason he has his granddaughter by him at so many events is that she is so starry-eyed and is programmed to say, 'Grandpa, please wake up," a second snarked.

"It’s also creepy as f--- the way his teenage granddaughter is now perpetually by his side," a third person sneered on X.

"She's trying to be an influencer and is craving attention in the public eye. Very self-serving like the rest of the family," another user scoffed.