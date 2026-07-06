WATCH: New Jersey BJ's Wholesale Club's Roof Collapses in Wild Footage — As Shoppers Narrowly Escape Being Crushed to Death

In the clip, a man is seen in the bakery section of the store in Monmouth County during the morning hours when, out of nowhere, everything comes crashing down around him, as he narrowly escapes being crushed to death.

Another shopper is also seen running away, avoiding any debris falling on top of him.

According to authorities, 27 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. And while two of those shoppers were partially trapped, they were able to free themselves. No injuries or deaths were reported.

"This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden noted.