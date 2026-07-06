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WATCH: New Jersey BJ's Wholesale Club's Roof Collapses in Wild Footage — As Shoppers Narrowly Escape Being Crushed to Death

Photo of BJ's Wholesale Club, Roof Collapse
Source: MEGA; Monmouth County Sheriff's Office﻿/Facebook

A New Jersey BJ's Wholesale Club saw the brutal impact of a severe storm on July 6.

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July 6 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Wild footage from a BJ's Wholesale Club in New Jersey shows the moment the store's roof collapsed, sending water and debris pouring in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, July 6, amid brutal storms in the area, the roof of the popular store was seen giving way and putting the lives of shoppers at risk.

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'Severe Weather' Leads to Roof Collapse

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Photo of BJ's Wholesale Club Roof Collapse
Source: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office﻿/Facebook

The store, in Ocean Township, saw its roof collapse on July 6.

In the clip, a man is seen in the bakery section of the store in Monmouth County during the morning hours when, out of nowhere, everything comes crashing down around him, as he narrowly escapes being crushed to death.

Another shopper is also seen running away, avoiding any debris falling on top of him.

According to authorities, 27 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. And while two of those shoppers were partially trapped, they were able to free themselves. No injuries or deaths were reported.

"This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden noted.

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The area had been hit hard with severe storms before the collapse.
Source: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office﻿/Facebook

The area had been hit hard with severe storms before the collapse.

He continued, "We commend all first responders who worked with urgency under challenging circumstances. Despite the ongoing flooding and severe weather affecting our communities, all worked seamlessly together to ensure everyone was safely accounted for. Their dedication and teamwork exemplify the very best of public safety."

Users on X were quick to respond to the footage, as one person said, "Absolute props to the old timer that surfed the cookies on out of there. Hope he's okay, but he did awesome!"

Another reacted, "Amazing nobody was right underneath that," as a commentator added, "I'm glad there were no serious injuries."

"Man, that roof drop was insane. Glad nobody got smashed," a person pointed out.

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Roof Collapse Details: 20 Percent of Building Destroyed

According to authorities, 27 people were in the store at the time of the incident.
Source: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office﻿/Facebook

According to authorities, 27 people were in the store at the time of the incident.

Authorities revealed the roof collapsed under the weight of the excessive rain as storms took over the area following a holiday weekend of blistering hot temperatures.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office's interior drone and New Jersey Urban Search and Rescue K-9 teams were said to have conducted searches of the building following the collapse.

Officials believe that at least 20 percent of the building collapsed in the incident.

"Our first priority was ensuring the safety of everyone at the scene while allowing emergency personnel the space they need to complete their work," Ocean Township Police Chief Michael Sorrentino said afterwards, asking all of the residents to stay away from the area for now.

He explained, "We ask residents and motorists to avoid the areas of Route 35, Park Avenue, and Deal Road, particularly between Routes 18 and 35, until further notice. We also remind the public to call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies so emergency communications remain available for those who need immediate assistance."

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No injuries or deaths were reported.
Source: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office﻿/Facebook

No injuries or deaths were reported.

While commentators were glad no one was injured, others declared shoppers should be quick to sue.

"One word: Lawsuit. I would have laid out, hit the ground immediately," a person quipped, as another added, "I'm never in these situations... all I see is a payout."

A user simply went off, "Sue them!"

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