The View's Sunny Hostin Admits She Sometimes Feels 'Unsafe' Around American Flags — As 'Loser' White Nationalists 'Co-Opted' the Symbol
July 6 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin admitted there were times when she's felt "unsafe" around an abundance of American flags, arguing that the U.S. symbol has seemingly been "co-opted" by some white supremacists, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conversation was sparked on the Monday, July 6, installment of The View.
Sunny Hostin Accused White Nationalists of 'Co-opting' the Flag
"There are times when I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe, because there’s a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag," Hostin explained.
"They equate being an American or an American flag with White supremacy and that should never be the symbol of White supremacy," the lawyer added. "But they have weaponized [the flag]."
Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in that the flag belonged to "all of us" in the country, and Hostin agreed, "It does belong to all of us."
The 'Defining Image of Modern America for Black Americans'
During Monday's episode, the panel also spoke about the procession of hundreds of masked White Nationalists marching in Washington, D.C., over the holiday weekend, and the viral photo of a Black woman on a train surrounded by members of the march that has since reignited discussions on racism in the United States.
"I think, unfortunately, in this country people have different lived experiences. So while some may have a lived experience like, ‘This is the best country in the world and while there’s some stuff that goes on, you know, other things are okay,' that for me was a defining image of modern America for Black Americans. Defining," Hostin told the other co-hosts.
Hostin further noted that some of those participating in the march bore the logo of the White Supremacist group Patriot Front on their clothing. The organization was founded in 2017.
"Do you know what they promote? An ultra nationalist ideology that focuses on creating a white ethnostate in the United States with the ultimate goal of reshaping American society to align with their vision of racial and cultural homogeneity," she continued. "As a Black woman I’m sitting there in my country and that’s the type of fear I have to experience."
'Show Your Face'
Griffin, 37, also pointed out that the marchers appeared to be concealing their identities with masks.
"By the way, show your face. These losers need to take off their masks," she said. "Show your face if you’re going to be a bigot."
Hostin remarked, "And with an American flag on that cap. You might as well have a hood on, because that’s what it looks like. That’s what it feels like."
"The same hateful marchers who are bigoted anti-semites we saw in D.C., that is how Jews feel when they say globalize the intifada and they are marching through the streets," Griffin added. "We need to call it out if it’s the far left or the far right. Take your bigotry and go home."