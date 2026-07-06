The View's Sunny Hostin Admits She Sometimes Feels 'Unsafe' Around American Flags — As 'Loser' White Nationalists 'Co-Opted' the Symbol

"There are times when I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe, because there’s a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag," Hostin explained.

"They equate being an American or an American flag with White supremacy and that should never be the symbol of White supremacy," the lawyer added. "But they have weaponized [the flag]."

Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in that the flag belonged to "all of us" in the country, and Hostin agreed, "It does belong to all of us."