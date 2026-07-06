'Pathetic' Trump Dragged By Critics After Prez Claims He's The 'Most Followed' Account on TikTok — and 'Much Bigger' Than His Enemy Taylor Swift
July 6 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump went off-topic on Monday, June 6, going on a bizarre rant in which he repeatedly boasted he is the most popular person on TikTok, RadarOnline.com can report.
Unfortunately for the president, he's not.
Trump's TikTok Tirade
While taking questions from reporters, Trump interrupted his answer about his "love of high I.Q. people" to recall a segment he had recently seen on Fox Business's Mornings With Maria.
"It was announced about two days ago, the new numbers just came out. Do you know who the number one person on TikTok is by far? Trump. Me," he gleefully shared.
"I'm number one. Like Taylor Swift was number 11. I'm number one, by far," Trump elaborated.
The 80-year-old detoured for a second, praising TikTok as "very influential", before immediately shifting back to remind everyone, "But I’m number one by a lot. I think it helped me win the election in a landslide, if I tell you the truth."
The TikTok Leaderboard
But truth be told, the president was way off base about his TikTok popularity. An article published by Epidemic Sound on the same day shows Senegalese-Italian influencer Khaby Lame as having the most followers on the platform with 162.3 million.
He's followed by other global stars, like singer Charli D'Amelio, with 159.1 million followers, and, of course, Mr.Beast with 129.1 million.
Trump has 16.6 million followers, which, even when adding in the 7 million followers of the White House account, doesn't crack the top 50.
Oh, and as for Swift, she has 33.5 million followers on the platform.
Trump likely didn't win any new followers when he mistakenly called the popular site "Tic Tac" instead, seemingly referencing the breath mint.
'You are Pathetic'
Critics online had a field day with Trump's calculations.
"This is gonna be tough to hear, I'm sure, but: Trump has been rumored to dabble in hypocrisy from time to time," one person lamented, as another added, "You will be less confused by anything related to Trump if you understand that Trump's opinions on anything are strictly about what is good for Trump."
A third user blasted, "He was against TikTok until he saw how easily propaganda could be spread to masses of idiots, then he loved TikTok."
"[Trump], you are pathetic," one raged. "As the world burns, literally, you are comparing your 'Tic Tac' popularity numbers with [Swift]
And one commentator cried out, "The funny thing is that the only reason he is so 'popular' on the platform is everyone MOCKING him."
Trump is Not a Swiftie
Trump spent much of the weekend mocking his enemy, Swift, and her highly anticipated marriage to Travis Kelce. On July 3, the official White House X account shared a spoof of the pair's wedding announcement, replacing the couple's original pubic confirmation, which read 'JUST & T MARRIED,' on the screens in front of Madison Square Garden.
The White House's message read, "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT," and added the caption, "IT'S HAPPENED!!!"
The parody post wasn't the only time the president referenced the pop superstar. A day earlier, on Thursday, July 2, Trump shared an Eras Tour-inspired graphic on social media featuring himself at the center of a concert-style poster.
The image showed Trump raising his fist while surrounded by colorful depictions of American history, including Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, as well as the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The caption read, "It's been a long time coming…," a nod to lyrics from Swift's song Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.