'Pathetic' Trump Dragged By Critics After Prez Claims He's The 'Most Followed' Account on TikTok — and 'Much Bigger' Than His Enemy Taylor Swift

But truth be told, the president was way off base about his TikTok popularity. An article published by Epidemic Sound on the same day shows Senegalese-Italian influencer Khaby Lame as having the most followers on the platform with 162.3 million.

He's followed by other global stars, like singer Charli D'Amelio, with 159.1 million followers, and, of course, Mr.Beast with 129.1 million.

Trump has 16.6 million followers, which, even when adding in the 7 million followers of the White House account, doesn't crack the top 50.

Oh, and as for Swift, she has 33.5 million followers on the platform.

Trump likely didn't win any new followers when he mistakenly called the popular site "Tic Tac" instead, seemingly referencing the breath mint.