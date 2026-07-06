World Leader's Secret Joke About Trump's Wife Melania Finally Revealed — As He Tried to 'Lighten the Mood' at NATO Summit
July 6 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
As Donald Trump kept NATO leaders on edge over whether he'd stay loyal to the alliance, a Slovenian politician cracked a joke about First Lady Melania Trump that shattered the tense atmosphere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Melania, 56, was born and raised in Slovenia, and the country's prime minister, Robert Golob, reportedly managed to cut through the anxiety-filled atmosphere with a quip about just how "stubborn" Slovenians are.
Donald Trump 'Smiled' at Melania Trump Joke
The report about Golob's joke regarding Melania appeared in a lengthy Wall Street Journal piece from July 5 that was titled There Is No Going Back’: The Inside Story of Europe’s Rupture With America.
In a passage describing The Don's meeting with other world leaders at The Hague in June 2025, it noted, "The West’s most powerful politicians took turns praising Trump in a closed-door session for strengthening the alliance he had threatened to leave."
"The Slovenian prime minister congratulated Trump for pressuring his country to raise defense spending, saying that if anybody knew how stubborn Slovenians could be, it was the husband of Melania Trump. Trump smiled at the joke," the outlet reported.
NATO Leaders Tried 'Diplomatic Flattery' to Keep Trump in Alliance
Then-Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov told the paper, "There was laughter in the room, but it masked deep anxiety. European leaders still clung to the belief that they could manage Donald Trump through diplomatic flattery and personal charm.”
The article also detailed how NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and other European leaders tried to engage in "flattery diplomacy" to keep Trump and the U.S. actively involved in the 32-nation military alliance spanning North America and Europe.
Donald Trump Took NATO Ally on Odd White House Tour
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recounted an eyebrow-raising White House encounter in which Trump suddenly declared he had "something to show" him and escorted him into a small study hidden off the Oval Office.
The president called it the "Lewinsky room," referring to former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton that led to impeachment hearings.
The space was filled with MAGA merch, including the iconic red baseball caps, as well as "boxes of Florsheim dress shoes."
"Just grab whatever you want," Trump allegedly told his German visitors, telling them their wives could sell the gear for "thousands of dollars."
Melania Trump Is Proud of Her Slovenian Roots
Melania has only spoken sparingly about her upbringing in Slovenia.
During a speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, she noted, "I was born in Slovenia, a small, beautiful and then-communist country in Central Europe. I am fortunate for my heritage, but also for where it brought me today.”
The former model continued, "My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise."
Melania has raised her son, Barron, 20, with a deep appreciation for his Slovenian heritage by teaching him her native language as a child, which he then used when communicating with his maternal grandparents.
He still speaks conversational Slovenian today.