World Leader's Secret Joke About Trump's Wife Melania Finally Revealed — As He Tried to 'Lighten the Mood' at NATO Summit

The report about Golob's joke regarding Melania appeared in a lengthy Wall Street Journal piece from July 5 that was titled There Is No Going Back’: The Inside Story of Europe’s Rupture With America.

In a passage describing The Don's meeting with other world leaders at The Hague in June 2025, it noted, "The West’s most powerful politicians took turns praising Trump in a closed-door session for strengthening the alliance he had threatened to leave."

"The Slovenian prime minister congratulated Trump for pressuring his country to raise defense spending, saying that if anybody knew how stubborn Slovenians could be, it was the husband of Melania Trump. Trump smiled at the joke," the outlet reported.