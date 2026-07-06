Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Poses in Bikinis She Made for Upcoming Florida Trip With Boyfriend's Family

However, for the second piece, she said she used a blue cotton yarn, quipping it was designed for the "itty bitty t---y committee."

"It's small," she added. "It's smaller than I like to wear for the trip with my boyfriend's family."

As for her last bathing suit, it was a cute gray and blue striped piece that she described as the "sweet spot" for her.

Emhoff also said she was considering making a pattern if her followers were interested in trying to knit their own as she encouraged them to let her know if that's something they'd want.