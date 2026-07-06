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Home > News > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Poses in Bikinis She Made for Upcoming Florida Trip With Boyfriend's Family

Ella Emhoff knit several bikinis for an upcoming trip.
Source: MEGA ; @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff knit several bikinis for an upcoming trip.

July 6 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Ella Emhoff treated her fans to a mini fashion show as she prepared to go on an annual vacation with her boyfriend and his family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Wednesday, July 1, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, 27, took to her Instagram and posed in several unique bikinis that she knitted herself.

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Ella Emhoff's Instagram Fashion Show

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Ella Emhoff showed off a few different patterns to her fans.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff showed off a few different patterns to her fans.

"My boyfriend's family goes on a Florida trip every year and I usually make a bikini for it," she shared in the video, before explaining that she usually uses a specific swimsuit yarn for the job.

Fitting the first hand-made item – a blue and purple patterned bikini top – over her pink shirt, she lamented that it was a little bit too big for her.

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Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram
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Ella Emhoff offered to make a pattern for followers who wanted to knit their own bikinis.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff offered to make a pattern for followers who wanted to knit their own bikinis.

However, for the second piece, she said she used a blue cotton yarn, quipping it was designed for the "itty bitty t---y committee."

"It's small," she added. "It's smaller than I like to wear for the trip with my boyfriend's family."

As for her last bathing suit, it was a cute gray and blue striped piece that she described as the "sweet spot" for her.

Emhoff also said she was considering making a pattern if her followers were interested in trying to knit their own as she encouraged them to let her know if that's something they'd want.

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Ella Emhoff Fans Beg for the Patterns

Ella Emhoff fans called her 'adorable' and 'talented' in the comments section.
Source: MEGA

Ella Emhoff fans called her 'adorable' and 'talented' in the comments section.

Fans flooded the comments section, calling the model "adorable" as they applauded her creativity.

One Instagram user replied, "You made a bikini, .... girl, you are talented," and another person added, "I love the blue one with the ribbing!!!"

A third fan said, "Love them all, esp the second to last knit and the striped!"

Meanwhile, a fourth person wrote, "Pattern!!i wanna learn! Looks so cute!" and a fifth agreed, "Drop the pattern yesss."

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Ella Emhoff Shocks Fans With Personal Item

Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend, Charlie Vessell, have been together roughly three years.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend, Charlie Vessell, have been together roughly three years.

This impromptu fashion show comes weeks after Emhoff accidentally gave fans a shock when they mistook one of her makeup items for a pregnancy test.

On June 18, the LGBTQ+ rights activist shared a video testing out Boy Brow by Glossier with her boyfriend, Charlie Vessell, but stunned viewers with the shape of the tube.

One fan remarked, "Omg I thought that was a pregnancy test."

Another person added, "Girl, I thought you and Charlie were making a pregnancy announcement at first glance," and a third user said, "Glad to see so many others also thought it was a pregnancy announcement."

Emhoff quickly took note of all the baby-related replied and playfully clarified, "Guys, trust me, when I have a pregnancy to announce, I’m gonna make that announcement wild af."

Emhoff and Vessell have been dating for nearly three years. Last year, she marked their anniversary with a carousel of sweet photos of them together.

"2 years with Charlie today. I love him so so so so so much," she wrote at the time of her long-term partner. "He truly is the best number 1 guy."

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