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Home > News > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Jokes Future Baby Announcement Will Be 'Wild AF' — After Shocked Fans Mistake Personal Item for Pregnancy Test

Ella Emhoff shocked fans with her latest Instagram video.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram ; MEGA

Ella Emhoff shocked fans with a recent Instagram video.

June 18 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

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Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, hit back with a sly remark after she accidentally fooled fans into thinking she was making a surprise baby announcement.

On Thursday, June 18, the model, 27, took to Instagram with her boyfriend, Charlie Vessell, to show her followers a favorite makeup product, but many fans in the comments section were left momentarily shocked when they mistook the tube for a pregnancy test.

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Ella Emhoff's Social Media Oops

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Ella Emhoff shared a makeup tutorial on social media that got unexpected comments.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff shared a makeup tutorial on social media that got unexpected comments.

Emhoff captioned the video, "Let’s see if this boy can do my brow using Boy Brow by @glossier No brow experience, no problem. Six seconds and honestly better than when I do it myself #glossierpartner."

One stunned Instagram user said, "Omg I thought that was a pregnancy test," as another person added, "Girl, I thought you and Charlie were making a pregnancy announcement at first glance."

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Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram
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'Pregnancy Test Jump Scare'

Fans thought Ella Emhoff was announcing a pregnancy.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Fans thought Ella Emhoff was announcing a pregnancy.

A third fan called the video a "pregnancy test jump scare," and a fourth joked she should do a "gender reveal with perfume next."

Finally, a fifth follower replied, "Glad to see so many others also thought it was a pregnancy announcement."

After noticing all the baby-related remarks, Emhoff herself took to the comments section and clarified: "Guys, trust me, when I have a pregnancy to announce, I’m gonna make that announcement wild af."

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Ella Emhoff Shows Off Her Boyfriend on Social Media

Ella Emhoff and Charlie Vessell have been together nearly 3 years.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff and Charlie Vessell have been together nearly 3 years.

This comes just ahead of Emhoff and Vessell's 3-year relationship anniversary.

Last July, the fashion designer and LGBTQ+ activist shared a carousel of photos of her and her boyfriend together throughout the year as she celebrated their love.

She captioned the post, "2 years with Charlie today. I love him so so so so so much. He truly is the best number 1 guy."

One fan replied, "They seem so happy, genuine and so artistic!" and a second follower said, "Thank you for sharing this special part of your life with us!"

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Ella Emhoff Was 'So Grateful' on 27th Birthday

Ella Emhoff turned 27 years old on May 29, 2026.
Source: @ellaemhoff/instagram

Ella Emhoff turned 27 years old on May 29, 2026.

Emhoff often shares photos and videos on social media with her boyfriend. Earlier this week, she posted an ab-baring snapshot of her and Charlie sunbathing in the grass.

The model sported a tiny black top, gray shorts, and a black belt, as she placed a red ball cap over her eyes to shield her face from the sun. Meanwhile, Vessell showed off his own wide array of tattoos as he posed shirtless for the photo.

Last month, she also celebrated her recent birthday alongside her longtime beau on May 29.

"Feeling so grateful, so loved, and sooooooo 27. Thank you so all of the birthday wishes!!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This was one for the BOOKS. Extra special shout out to @hot_vodkaa for the most epic cake of all time and team Maracuja for letting us absolutely take over the backyard 🫂🫂🫂🫂I promise this is the last birthday post you will see."

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