Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Jokes Future Baby Announcement Will Be 'Wild AF' — After Shocked Fans Mistake Personal Item for Pregnancy Test

Emhoff often shares photos and videos on social media with her boyfriend. Earlier this week, she posted an ab-baring snapshot of her and Charlie sunbathing in the grass.

The model sported a tiny black top, gray shorts, and a black belt, as she placed a red ball cap over her eyes to shield her face from the sun. Meanwhile, Vessell showed off his own wide array of tattoos as he posed shirtless for the photo.

Last month, she also celebrated her recent birthday alongside her longtime beau on May 29.

"Feeling so grateful, so loved, and sooooooo 27. Thank you so all of the birthday wishes!!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This was one for the BOOKS. Extra special shout out to @hot_vodkaa for the most epic cake of all time and team Maracuja for letting us absolutely take over the backyard 🫂🫂🫂🫂I promise this is the last birthday post you will see."