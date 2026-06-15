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Home > News > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Nearly Bares All While Sunbathing in Tiny Black Top

Ella Emhoff shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram.
Source: MEGA; @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram.

June 15 2026, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET

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Model and LGBTQ+ activist Ella Emhoff nearly bared all as she showed off her abs while sunbathing in the grass, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weeks after celebrating her 27th birthday, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into her life with a carousel of new photos captioned, "Living, laughing, loving."

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Ella Emhoff Sunbathed in the Grass

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Model Ella Emhoff is Kamala Harris' stepdaughter.
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Model Ella Emhoff is Kamala Harris' stepdaughter.

The tattooed fashion designer rocked a tiny black top, a baggy pair of gray shorts and a matching belt in the snapshot. She finished off the look with a red ball cap, which was cheekily placed directly over her face as she soaked up the rays.

Other images included Emhoff baring her belly as she stretched in a white t-shirt and purple pants, the model posing next to a piece of art, an ice cream outing with a friend and various photos of her dog.

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Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram
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Ella Emhoff's Unique Fashion

Ella Emhoff posed with her leg stretched toward her head in one photo.
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff posed with her leg stretched toward her head in one photo.

No stranger to unique fashion choices, Emhoff rocked a leopard-print corset with a zip front last month as she rang in her 27th birthday with her boyfriend, Charlie Vessel.

Prior to that, she went on a fun L.A. outing with her pals, including a trip to Echo Park Lake.

"I'm meeting up with my friend for a picnic before I go back to New York, and she just surprised me for my birthday with tickets to do the swan boats at Echo Park," Emhoff said in a video at the time.

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Ella Emhoff's New Ink

Ella Emhoff has a number of tattoos, from a birthday cake to a massive swan piece on her back.
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff has a number of tattoos, from a birthday cake to a massive swan piece on her back.

This comes weeks after Emhoff stripped down to show off her latest ink. On May 20, she shared a photo of herself shirtless to reveal a massive swan tattoo on her back – which she got last September – and her brand new ring of flowers around her elbow.

"This is becoming my Ruby arm," she wrote at the time, referring to her artist, Ruby Quilter, who runs a private studio in L.A. called Sweet Baby Tattoos.

Other than those two pieces of body art, she also has a plethora of quirkier tats, from a flower pot and a birthday cake, to a plate of bacon and eggs shaped like a smiley face.

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Ella Emhoff Speaks Out on SSRIs

Ella Emhoff claimed SSRIs 'saved' her life.
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff claimed SSRIs 'saved' her life.

But Emhoff doesn't only spark conversation about her fit figure and tattoos. She also opened up about her mental health and her use of SSRIs – which she claimed "saved" her "life."

In December, she shared how difficult it can be for some people to stop the use of them, encouraging discussion on how to safely taper off and avoid withdrawal symptoms. However, after there was confusion on whether she was for or against the medications, she confirmed she was "very pro-SSRIs" in a follow-up video.

"I do not support the eradication of them at all," she continued. "All I was trying to say in the video is that I didn’t know how hard it was to get off of them or the actual process of getting off of them, which there is a very healthy way to do it."

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