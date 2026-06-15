Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 27, Nearly Bares All While Sunbathing in Tiny Black Top

But Emhoff doesn't only spark conversation about her fit figure and tattoos. She also opened up about her mental health and her use of SSRIs – which she claimed "saved" her "life."

In December, she shared how difficult it can be for some people to stop the use of them, encouraging discussion on how to safely taper off and avoid withdrawal symptoms. However, after there was confusion on whether she was for or against the medications, she confirmed she was "very pro-SSRIs" in a follow-up video.

"I do not support the eradication of them at all," she continued. "All I was trying to say in the video is that I didn’t know how hard it was to get off of them or the actual process of getting off of them, which there is a very healthy way to do it."