Donald Trump Jr. Attends Tyler Robinson's Court Hearing — As Prez's Son and Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Hear Brutal Details of Right-Wing Activist's Murder

Don Jr. and Anderson were there the moment Erika began to sob before the hearing started, and she also left the courtroom as a police officer described the brutal details of how Kirk was gunned down.

Over the course of the week, prosecutors plan to prove they have enough evidence against Robinson to proceed to a trial. The 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of tampering with a witness, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, as well as committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

While Robinson has yet to enter a plea, prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

Following Kirk's death, Don Jr. took to X to express his shock, as he wrote, "This isn't my strong suit, and I don't even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk."