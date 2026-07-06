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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Attends Tyler Robinson's Court Hearing — As Prez's Son and Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Hear Brutal Details of Right-Wing Activist's Murder

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. showed his support for the Kirk family.

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July 6 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. was on hand for Tyler Robinson's court hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk was surrounded by the right-wing activist's family and friends.

On Monday, July 6, the president's eldest son sat in the front of the courtroom alongside his new wife, Bettina Anderson, in support of grieving widow Erika.

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Inside of the Tyler Robinson Hearing

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. attended the Tyler Robinson court hearing on July 6.

Don Jr. and Anderson were there the moment Erika began to sob before the hearing started, and she also left the courtroom as a police officer described the brutal details of how Kirk was gunned down.

Over the course of the week, prosecutors plan to prove they have enough evidence against Robinson to proceed to a trial. The 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of tampering with a witness, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, as well as committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

While Robinson has yet to enter a plea, prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

Following Kirk's death, Don Jr. took to X to express his shock, as he wrote, "This isn't my strong suit, and I don't even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

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Donald Trump Jr. Remembers Charlie Kirk

Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. was joined by his wife, Bettina Anderson, as they showed their support for the Kirk family.

He continued, "Charlie wasn’t just a friend – he was like a little brother to me – and to millions of people around the world – he was a true inspiration."

The 48-year-old then labeled Kirk one of the "most courageous, principled men I've ever known, and he lived every day with purpose. His faith in God was unshakable, his love for Erika was inspiring, and the way he adored and cared for his two beautiful kids showed the kind of man he truly was."

"Charlie dedicated his life to something bigger than himself," Don Jr. concluded.

Kirk served as Don Jr.'s personal aide during the 2016 general election campaign, as the podcaster's organization, Turning Point USA, endorsed his father. Turning Point also helped the president snag a second term by pushing conservatives in Arizona to vote.

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President Trump Honors Charlie Kirk

Photo of Donald Trump, Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk accepted President Trump's Medal of Freedom award on her late husband's behalf.

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," the president said about Kirk following his death. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Just one month after Kirk's death, the president awarded him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Erika accepted on her late husband's behalf.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way. And thank you for making this event a priority," Erika said at the time. "Your support of our family and the work that Charlie devoted his life to will be something I cherish forever."

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Photo of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Robinson faces the death penalty if convicted of Charlie Kirk's murder.

Kirk, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Robinson drove three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.

He was then turned over to authorities by his dad, Matt, after he recognized his own dad's rifle in the images released by police amid a manhunt.

According to authorities, Robinson's grandfather had given him the rifle as a gift before he allegedly kill Kirk.

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