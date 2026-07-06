Erika Kirk Rushed Into Court as She's Set to Face Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson — Hours After Calling Trial 'a Painful Reminder of His Death'

Erika arrived in a black SUV flanked by two other men in suits on either side of her. It was not clear if they were members of her personal security or another part of her entourage.

With high security and growing crowds outside the court, Erika was swiftly ushered inside and away from prying eyes. The 37-year-old was seen wearing a black dress and clutching a small handbag as she was led up some steps into the courthouse. Erika had to practically break out into a stride as the men pushed her into the building and out of sight.

This came shortly after she shared a painful statement about the hearing earlier that morning.