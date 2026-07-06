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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Rushed Into Court as She's Set to Face Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson — Hours After Calling Trial 'a Painful Reminder of His Death'

Erika Kirk was in court for a hearing to determine if her husband Charlie's alleged murderer would go to trial.
Source: mega

Erika Kirk was in court for a hearing to determine if her husband Charlie's alleged murderer would go to trial.

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July 6 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Charlie Kirk's grieving widow was rushed into a Provo, Utah, courthouse for the start of a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to send his accused killer, Tyler Robinson, to trial, RadarOnline.com can report.

Erika Kirk was brought in through a side door to the court for what is expected to be a week-long hearing that will emulate an actual trial.

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Erika Kirk Shares Her Pain

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The hearing will determine if Tyler Robinson (gray jacket) will go to a formal trial.
Source: Court TV

The hearing will determine if Tyler Robinson (gray jacket) will go to a formal trial.

Erika arrived in a black SUV flanked by two other men in suits on either side of her. It was not clear if they were members of her personal security or another part of her entourage.

With high security and growing crowds outside the court, Erika was swiftly ushered inside and away from prying eyes. The 37-year-old was seen wearing a black dress and clutching a small handbag as she was led up some steps into the courthouse. Erika had to practically break out into a stride as the men pushed her into the building and out of sight.

This came shortly after she shared a painful statement about the hearing earlier that morning.

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Source: @MattFinnFNC/X

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," she shared on X.

"We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives," she continued. "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

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A Hearing Before a Formal Trial

Erika issued an emotional statement before court began.
Source: mega

Erika issued an emotional statement before court began.

Monday's hearing is not the start of a formal trial, but will likely look like one. Prosecutors plan to present their evidence to Judge Tony Graf, who will then decide if there is enough "probable cause" to call a jury trial.

Utah County attorneys are expected to call witnesses and experts for testimony as they lay out their case.

According to court filings, prosecutors also plan to show graphic video of Kirk’s shooting, photos of the rifle police believe is tied to Robinson and a medical examiner report.

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Tyler Robinson's Partner Could Play a Key Role

Tyler Robinson's partner could provide key testimony.
Source: lancetwiggs/TikTok

Tyler Robinson's partner could provide key testimony.

Messages that Robinson allegedly sent to his trans lover, Lance Twiggs (who goes by the name "Luna"), along with a recorded statement Twiggs made to law enforcement is expected to play a key role.

The statement could reveal key details Robinson shared with Twiggs, including alleged instructions not to talk to police after he reportedly confessed that he had killed Kirk.

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Tyler Robinson will be in court for the start of a crucial hearing into accusations he killed Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Set to Face Major Court Showdown as Prosecutors Prepare to Present Evidence

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Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Charlie in a message to Twiggs.
Source: MEGA

Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Charlie in a message to Twiggs.

As Radar reported, Twiggs has been in hiding since the activist was gunned down on a Utah college campus, and is no longer under FBI protection. Last month, it was announced Twiggs reached an agreement for limited immunity in exchange for sharing any information about the brutal murder of Kirk.

Prosecutors said in a filing that Twiggs was given "use-immunity" for a recorded statement that was offered to authorities in April.

"On April 20, 2026, in preparation for the preliminary hearing, Mr. Twiggs gave a recorded statement under oath and after an admonition that any false statement would be punishable by law and could be charged as obstruction of justice," prosecutors wrote in the filing. "Mr. Twiggs was also given use-immunity by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office – meaning that his statements at that April 20 meeting could not be used against him."

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