Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson Set to Face Major Court Showdown as Prosecutors Prepare to Present Evidence

The start of the hearing is the culmination of months of bitter bickering between prosecutors and the defense. The two sides went to war after Robinson's team tried to disqualify the Utah County lawyers for breaking a gag order and embarking on what they deemed a "media blitz" that they claim could have tainted the jury pool.

While Judge Tony Graf declined the request to banish the prosecutorial team, he did hold Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard in contempt for openly discussing claims the bullet used to kill the conservative commentator did not match Robinson's rifle.

As Radar previously reported, Robinson's attorneys have stated authorities were "unable to (connect) the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."

But Ballard fired back, arguing the defense team wasn't being entirely forthcoming about the findings, and clarified the report actually states that the bullet jacket fragment "could not be identified or excluded" as having been fired from that rifle.