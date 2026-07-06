Prince Harry’s U.K. Return Thrown Into Chaos: Duke Accuses Royals of Withdrawing Offer to Stay at Buckingham Palace

This comes after Harry faced a lengthy legal battle with the Home Office over security arrangements for him and his family when in the U.K. His level of protection famously changed when he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

When the Duke lost a Court of Appeal challenge last year, he gave a BBC interview in which he expressed hopes of a reconciliation with his family, revealing Charles allegedly would not speak to him because of his security court case.

Harry added: "I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point and the things that they're going to miss is, well, everything you know."

However, there were already tensions between them for years prior to the security dispute. The Duke, who stepped down from the working monarchy six years ago, leveled a barrage of embarrassing accusations at the King, his stepmother, Queen Camilla, his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, his Netflix documentary and in his autobiography, Spare, since moving to California.