EXCLUSIVE: George W. Bush's Wife Laura Was Warned to 'Divorce' Him for Her 'Own Good' Amid Ex-Prez's Drinking Issues — After Brother Jeb Raised the Alarm

George eventually made the decision to quit drinking alcohol entirely in mid 1980s. He was around 40 years old at the time.

Back in 2007, he opened up on his addiction in an interview with ABC News.

"I doubt I'd be standing here if I hadn't quit drinking whiskey, and beer and wine and all that," he shared at the time. "I had too much to drink one night, and the next day I didn't have any. The next day, I decided to quit and I haven't had a drink since 1986."

"It's a difficult thing to do, which is to kick an addiction," he said, reflecting on his former issues.

The ex-prez claimed that he was a "better man for it", admitting that a love for alcohol "can compete" with other "affections" in life.

"Affections with your family, or affections for exercise," he added. "It was the competition that I decided just wasn't worth it."

Bush also recalled opening up on his private experiences when speaking candidly with a teen girl struggling with drug abuse.

"I was trying to encourage her to stay strong," he said. "I wanted her ... to know that others who might be famous have the same issue, that she's not alone."