EXCLUSIVE: George W. Bush's Wife Laura Was Warned to 'Divorce' Him for Her 'Own Good' Amid Ex-Prez's Drinking Issues — After Brother Jeb Raised the Alarm
July 6 2026, Updated 3:45 p.m. ET
George W. Bush's past drinking problems rocked his marriage and caused tension in his already shaky relationship with his younger brother Jeb, according to a source.
On the ex-prez's 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits the Bush brothers' feuds over the years – and the moment Jeb raised the alarm to Laura Bush.
Inside George W. and Jeb Bush's Rocky Relationship
George and Jeb have "clashed all their lives" over everything from "girls, baseballs and puppies" to politics, but they've made efforts to keep their fights "private," an insider told Radar.
There was particular tension when Jeb announced that he would be running for President of the United States in the 2016 election cycle, following in the footsteps of both his older brother and their father, George H.W. Bush.
"George W. thought he would be the second – and last – Bush living in the White House," the insider shared. "He was happy he and his dad, George H.W., shared the honor."
However, George allegedly had concerns that if Jeb were to be elected POTUS, his own "role in history" would be "diminished," according to the insider.
Jeb Bush Gives Marriage Advice to Laura
The two brothers also knocked heads over George's past issues with alcohol.
"When George was drinking heavily, he and Laura were having serious marital problems," the insider revealed. "Laura came to level-headed Jeb for advice, and he told her to leave his brother for her own good."
George and Jeb Bush Go From 'Bad to Toxic'
But it wasn't only the one time. The insider claimed that Jeb "continued to tell her that for years" as her and George's marriage "teetered on the brink."
"Trouble is, during a fight with George, Laura admitted Jeb had told her to file for divorce," the insider continued. "Naturally, her husband exploded and his relationship with Jeb went from bad to toxic."
George W. Bush Opens Up on Quitting Alcohol
George eventually made the decision to quit drinking alcohol entirely in mid 1980s. He was around 40 years old at the time.
Back in 2007, he opened up on his addiction in an interview with ABC News.
"I doubt I'd be standing here if I hadn't quit drinking whiskey, and beer and wine and all that," he shared at the time. "I had too much to drink one night, and the next day I didn't have any. The next day, I decided to quit and I haven't had a drink since 1986."
"It's a difficult thing to do, which is to kick an addiction," he said, reflecting on his former issues.
The ex-prez claimed that he was a "better man for it", admitting that a love for alcohol "can compete" with other "affections" in life.
"Affections with your family, or affections for exercise," he added. "It was the competition that I decided just wasn't worth it."
Bush also recalled opening up on his private experiences when speaking candidly with a teen girl struggling with drug abuse.
"I was trying to encourage her to stay strong," he said. "I wanted her ... to know that others who might be famous have the same issue, that she's not alone."