Taylor Swift Under Fire After ICE Contractor Is Spotted at Her MSG Wedding to Travis Kelce — 'They're Like Cockroaches with Cocktails'

While Kelce has never endorsed a political candidate and his views are undeclared, his bride has been very vocal in support of liberal politicians.

Swift Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

The Cruel Summer songstress took to Instagram after watching the two debate in September of that year.

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote at the time.

She added, "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."