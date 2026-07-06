Taylor Swift Under Fire After ICE Contractor Is Spotted at Her MSG Wedding to Travis Kelce — 'They're Like Cockroaches with Cocktails'
July 6 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Among Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 1,000 guests at their star-studded wedding was a chief executive at a company that runs an ICE detention center, causing a storm of controversy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A photo of Steven J. Demetriou, dressed to the nines as he entered Madison Square Garden for the couple's nuptials, lit up Reddit, prompting accusations that the newlyweds might be secretly Republican supporters.
Travis Kelce Is Close Friends With Steven Demetriou's Adopted Son
Demetriou is the executive chair of Amentum Services, which manages Camp East Montana, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility located in El Paso, Texas.
However, he has a close tie to Kelce through his adopted son, Reggie King.
King is a longtime friend of the Kansas City Chiefs star, having grown up together in Ohio. But the photo of Demetriou attending the wedding raised eyebrows among the superstar couple's fanbase.
'They Knew Who He Was'
"I, for one, would not accidentally invite the owner of an ICE facility to my wedding, but I guess that's just peasant s---," one user sneered on Reddit.
A second commented, "Imagine being so wealthy that you accidentally rub elbows with the owner of a concentration camp."
"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce controlled that guest list. They knew who he was. Just trying to control the narrative now," a third person scoffed.
"It's literally nauseating. I can’t believe this is the world we live in now," a fourth wrote, while a fifth user claimed, "They're cockroaches with cocktails."
Taylor Swift Has Been Vocal in Her Support of Liberal Politicians
While Kelce has never endorsed a political candidate and his views are undeclared, his bride has been very vocal in support of liberal politicians.
Swift Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.
The Cruel Summer songstress took to Instagram after watching the two debate in September of that year.
"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote at the time.
She added, "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."
Taylor Swift Waded Into Politics for the First Time in 2018
Swift infamously waded into politics for the first time in the 2018 Tennessee Senate race, where she denounced incumbent Republican Marsha Blackburn for her stances against LGBTQ rights and equal pay for women.
"These are not MY Tennessee values," the 14-time Grammy winner fumed, noting Blackburn's voting record "appalls and terrifies me."
The moment of Swift deciding to air her political affiliation was captured in her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana.
After Blackburn won, the Love Story singer noted, "She gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee, and she’s Trump in a wig. She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world."