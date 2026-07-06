EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Baby News — Newlyweds 'Are Doggie Parents' as They 'Train for First Child'

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, singer Swift, 36, and NFL star Kelce, also 36, got hitched during a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 3, attended by an army of relatives, friends and a host of celebrities.

Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce have fueled fresh speculation about their plans to start a family after fans became convinced the newlyweds have quietly welcomed a dog into their home, prompting claims the pair is embracing life as "doggie parents" while preparing for children.

Since exchanging vows, online sleuths have focused on a photograph reportedly displayed inside the venue, appearing to show the couple cuddling a small white dog.

Fans linked the image to earlier footage showing a similar fluffy dog jumping from one of Swift's vehicles.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed they own a dog, but the theory they are pet parents has spread rapidly across social media following the wedding.

A source close to the couple told us: "Friends have smiled at the rumors because Taylor and Travis have always talked about building a life together. Whether or not the dog is officially theirs, people around them see the excitement as reflecting a couple settling into married life and looking toward the future."

Another insider said: "Those closest to them believe caring for a pet would be a natural step before having children. They have both embraced the idea of creating a family home together, and that's why fans have connected the dots so quickly."