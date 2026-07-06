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Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift
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EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Baby News — Newlyweds 'Are Doggie Parents' as They 'Train for First Child'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are allegedly preparing for parenthood with their dogs.

July 6 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce have fueled fresh speculation about their plans to start a family after fans became convinced the newlyweds have quietly welcomed a dog into their home, prompting claims the pair is embracing life as "doggie parents" while preparing for children.

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, singer Swift, 36, and NFL star Kelce, also 36, got hitched during a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 3, attended by an army of relatives, friends and a host of celebrities.

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Dog Mystery Sparks Frenzy

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Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fueled fresh family planning speculation online.

Since exchanging vows, online sleuths have focused on a photograph reportedly displayed inside the venue, appearing to show the couple cuddling a small white dog.

Fans linked the image to earlier footage showing a similar fluffy dog jumping from one of Swift's vehicles.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed they own a dog, but the theory they are pet parents has spread rapidly across social media following the wedding.

A source close to the couple told us: "Friends have smiled at the rumors because Taylor and Travis have always talked about building a life together. Whether or not the dog is officially theirs, people around them see the excitement as reflecting a couple settling into married life and looking toward the future."

Another insider said: "Those closest to them believe caring for a pet would be a natural step before having children. They have both embraced the idea of creating a family home together, and that's why fans have connected the dots so quickly."

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Fans Connect the Dots

Photo of Taylow Swift with her cat
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

The superstar singer previously trademarked the names of her three cats.

The speculation has surprised many fans because Swift has long described herself as devoted to her cats.

She owns Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, whose names she famously trademarked, and has previously joked she was much more comfortable around cats than dogs.

Attention surrounding the rumored puppy has intensified as it comes days after the couple's lavish wedding, with supporters dissecting every available image from the celebrations in search of clues about Swift and Kelce's life as newlyweds.

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Donna Kelce Breaks Silence

Photo of Donna Kelce
Source: MEGA

Mother Donna Kelce described the wedding ceremony as entirely magical.

Kelce's mother Donna Kelce offered her first public comments about the ceremony while attending Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City.

She said: "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man - magical."

Rather than reveal details of the wedding, Donna instead reflected on childhood Independence Day memories with Travis and his older brother, Jason Kelce, 38.

She said: "I remember I used to take the boys down to Lake Erie, and we would watch the fireworks in Euclid, Ohio, and we had the best time."

Donna arrived in New York on July 2 before the rehearsal dinner for her son's wedding.

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Photo of Adam Sandler
Source: MEGA

Actor Adam Sandler officially officiated the high-profile marriage ceremony.

Swift's younger brother, Austin Swift, served as Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce was Best Man.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, which was attended by guests including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Benson Boone, Miranda Lambert, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Zoë Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Tommy Hilfiger, Sir Paul McCartney, and Stevie Nicks.

The happy couple wore Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery completing Swift's bridal look.

The wedding follows nearly three years of public attention surrounding the pair's relationship, which began after Kelce publicly revealed he had hoped to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

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