Donna Kelce Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding as New Inside Details Emerge From Their 'Magical' Day

Although Donna remained tight-lipped, new details from inside the ceremony have continued to emerge.

According to People, Taylor walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of her 2008 hit "Love Story" before meeting Travis on an elevated stage inside Madison Square Garden.

The couple reportedly exchanged deeply personal vows that lasted around 20 minutes each, reading from matching gold books as guests watched, per People.

To prepare attendees for the emotional ceremony, embroidered handkerchiefs were placed on every seat, giving family and friends something to reach for during the tear-filled exchange.

One insider also described the transformed venue as looking "like a forest," with towering trees, lush greenery and white-draped seating creating an intimate atmosphere inside the iconic arena.