Donna Kelce Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding as New Inside Details Emerge From Their 'Magical' Day
July 5 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept their wedding tightly under wraps, but now a small glimpse into their big day is finally emerging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just days after the couple said "I do" at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, is speaking out, and she summed up the celebration in one word: "magical."
Donna Kelce Breaks Her Silence
While attending Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City on Saturday, July 4, Donna was asked about her son Travis's wedding to Taylor following the pair's star-studded July 3 ceremony.
"I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," the 74-year-old said, declining to reveal additional details about the highly private event, per Macy's.
Emotional Ceremony Comes Into Focus
Although Donna remained tight-lipped, new details from inside the ceremony have continued to emerge.
According to People, Taylor walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of her 2008 hit "Love Story" before meeting Travis on an elevated stage inside Madison Square Garden.
The couple reportedly exchanged deeply personal vows that lasted around 20 minutes each, reading from matching gold books as guests watched, per People.
To prepare attendees for the emotional ceremony, embroidered handkerchiefs were placed on every seat, giving family and friends something to reach for during the tear-filled exchange.
One insider also described the transformed venue as looking "like a forest," with towering trees, lush greenery and white-draped seating creating an intimate atmosphere inside the iconic arena.
Surprise Performances and a Packed Reception
Following the ceremony, Taylor's mother, Andrea Swift, reportedly invited guests into the reception space, where a stage had been set up for an evening of surprise performances, per People.
Paul McCartney performed The Beatles' beloved hit "I Want to Hold Your Hand," while Stevie Nicks was also among the A-list entertainers who took the stage throughout the night.
Guests were treated to food stations serving Italian cuisine, sushi, and an assortment of passed hors d'oeuvres, while bars were reportedly stationed throughout the venue to keep the celebration flowing.
Despite the massive size of Madison Square Garden, one insider told People the reception felt surprisingly intimate because "it was very crowded!"
Outside the venue, vehicles from New York favorites Mama's TOO! Pizzeria and Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks — the latter co-owned by guest Bradley Cooper — were also spotted, fueling speculation that the beloved eateries provided late-night bites for attendees after the festivities.
A Guest List Packed With Hollywood Royalty
The exclusive celebration drew an A-list crowd spanning Hollywood, music, sports, and television.
Among those reportedly attending were Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Fallon, Jack Antonoff, Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone, Karlie Kloss, Miranda Lambert, Mariska Hargitay, Michael Strahan, Erin Andrews, and dozens more.