EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, 'Weighing Offers For Two-Part X-Rated Book Showing Her From Youth to Maturity'
July 5 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Madonna is said to be weighing seven-figure offers to revive one of the most provocative chapters of her career by putting out a lavish two-part X-rated photography book, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the project would chronicle her transformation from rebellious young pop star to cultural icon in later life.
The Queen of Pop, 67, first ignited worldwide controversy when she released her S-x tome alongside her Erotica album on October 21, 1992.
Madonna and the 'Power of Reinvention'
The explicit coffee-table book sold more than 1.5 million copies within days despite criticism and outrage over its X-rated contents, and it has never been officially reissued.
More than three decades later, original editions remain among the world's most sought-after out-of-print books, with collectors routinely paying between $400 and $1,500 for rare sealed copies, prompting renewed discussions about whether Madonna could revisit the concept with a modern perspective.
A publishing source has now told us: "Madonna has always understood the power of reinvention, and she's intrigued by the idea of revisiting one of the boldest moments of her career through the lens of experience rather than shock value. The conversations are centered on telling the story of her evolution, from fearless newcomer to one of the most influential women in music."
Another insider added: "Nothing has been agreed, but there is genuine interest in a project that would celebrate every era of Madonna's life. People close to her believe audiences would embrace a sophisticated, highly artistic follow-up that reflects both her youth and her maturity, but what publishers are most interested in is including images from the S-x book in this project as they know it would lead to massive sales."
Publishers Eye Big Sales
Another insider said, "Madonna has always been fascinated by the idea of pushing boundaries and challenging expectations. Seeing that S-x remains such a coveted cultural artifact more than 30 years later has reignited talk of whether there could be a modern follow-up.
"Nothing has been finalized, but Madonna is aware that interest in the original book has never disappeared. The fact that collectors are still hunting down copies decades later is something she finds remarkable, and she knows a follow-up charting her decades since the '90s in the same raunchy way as the original S-x book would sell like hotcakes.
"But she has never been an artist who likes to repeat herself – however, she is also very conscious of her legacy and knows there would be serious money in this," the source explained. "There have been discussions about what a contemporary version of what the S-x project might look like and how it could reflect where she is now in her life and career."
Searching for Madonna's Original 1992 Book
Interest in S-x has remained remarkably strong within publishing and memorabilia circles, where scarce copies continue to command premium prices.
A rare-book specialist said: "Nothing else has managed to sustain this level of demand for so long. People have been searching for this title for decades, and every year there seems to be a new generation of collectors determined to track down a copy."
BookFinder has repeatedly ranked S-x among America's most sought-after out-of-print books and previously described it as featuring "photos of the Material Girl, without the material."
The company has also expressed doubt the original edition will ever be reissued.
BookFinder said: "Since Madonna is never one to do something twice, and the fact that the once highly controversial book is less edgy than it once was leads us to guess that S-x will remain out of print."
Publishing insiders said scarcity has only increased the book's mystique.
One industry source noted: "The scarcity is part of the attraction. Once a book becomes difficult to obtain, especially one attached to a cultural figure as significant as Madonna, demand can take on a life of its own."