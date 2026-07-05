EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, 'Weighing Offers For Two-Part X-Rated Book Showing Her From Youth to Maturity'

The explicit coffee-table book sold more than 1.5 million copies within days despite criticism and outrage over its X-rated contents, and it has never been officially reissued.

More than three decades later, original editions remain among the world's most sought-after out-of-print books, with collectors routinely paying between $400 and $1,500 for rare sealed copies, prompting renewed discussions about whether Madonna could revisit the concept with a modern perspective.

A publishing source has now told us: "Madonna has always understood the power of reinvention, and she's intrigued by the idea of revisiting one of the boldest moments of her career through the lens of experience rather than shock value. The conversations are centered on telling the story of her evolution, from fearless newcomer to one of the most influential women in music."

Another insider added: "Nothing has been agreed, but there is genuine interest in a project that would celebrate every era of Madonna's life. People close to her believe audiences would embrace a sophisticated, highly artistic follow-up that reflects both her youth and her maturity, but what publishers are most interested in is including images from the S-x book in this project as they know it would lead to massive sales."