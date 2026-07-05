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Home > Exclusives > Ghislaine Maxwell
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EXCLUSIVE: Prison Prima Donna — Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell 'Threw Fit Over Lost Sweater' in Cushy Clink

ghislaine maxwell threw fit lost sweater prison
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly threw a fit over a lost sweater while serving time in federal prison.

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July 5 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

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Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell lost her sweater and lost her s**t – pitching a diva fit that put an entire prison on lockdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

What's more, sources inside the cushy clink said Maxwell – dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's madam – is living like a queen behind bars.

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Lost Fleece Triggers Prison Lockdown

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Hundreds of inmates were locked down after Ghislaine Maxwell reported her missing sweater.
Source: BOP/ MEGA

Hundreds of inmates were locked down after Ghislaine Maxwell reported her missing sweater.

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The disgraced socialite, 64, flipped out after a zip-up fleece that she bought for $30 from the jail commissary went missing, sources said.

Maxwell alerted authorities, insisting her ID badge and important papers were in the sweater's pockets, according to insiders.

Hundreds of felons were sent back to their dorms while a search was conducted. Order was restored when a pal claimed she'd found the fleece and meant to return it.

"Nobody had stolen anything. This lady picked it up to give it back to her," shared a source. "It was all an innocent mistake, but they still kept everyone locked down for four or five hours for their investigation.

"They do this a couple of times a month for a fight, a medical emergency or a random count – but never for a lost sweater."

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Maxwell Accused Of Special Treatment

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At FPC Bryan, Maxwell is reportedly receiving special treatment after her transfer from Florida.
Source: supplied by PLF/Capital Pictures / MEGA

At FPC Bryan, Maxwell is reportedly receiving special treatment after her transfer from Florida.

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Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at FPC Bryan in Texas, a female-only federal prison camp that's considered one of the safest lockups in the entire federal network.

She was moved there from a harsher prison in Florida after briefing then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about her ties to Epstein – and prison moles claim she's enjoying "special treatment."

While inmates typically share four-bed cubicles with three other convicts, Maxwell shares her space with just one.

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Maxwell's Prison Book Takes Shape

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An insider claimed Maxwell uses an IBM typewriter to work on a book she believes will exonerate her.
Source: US DOJ/ MEGA

An insider claimed Maxwell uses an IBM typewriter to work on a book she believes will exonerate her.

"She uses the extra space for her typewriter, which is another thing that nobody else is allowed to keep in their room," said the source.

The hoity-toity Brit carries the typewriter, an old IBM electric, with her from the unit to her classroom in the Adult Continuing Education department, according to the source.

"When she's not in the classroom, she leaves a 'Do Not Touch' sign on it," said the insider. "She's using it to write her book. The one she thinks will exonerate her."

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