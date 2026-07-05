EXCLUSIVE: Prison Prima Donna — Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell 'Threw Fit Over Lost Sweater' in Cushy Clink

What's more, sources inside the cushy clink said Maxwell – dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 's madam – is living like a queen behind bars.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell lost her sweater and lost her s**t – pitching a diva fit that put an entire prison on lockdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hundreds of inmates were locked down after Ghislaine Maxwell reported her missing sweater.

The disgraced socialite, 64, flipped out after a zip-up fleece that she bought for $30 from the jail commissary went missing, sources said.

Maxwell alerted authorities, insisting her ID badge and important papers were in the sweater's pockets, according to insiders.

Hundreds of felons were sent back to their dorms while a search was conducted. Order was restored when a pal claimed she'd found the fleece and meant to return it.

"Nobody had stolen anything. This lady picked it up to give it back to her," shared a source. "It was all an innocent mistake, but they still kept everyone locked down for four or five hours for their investigation.

"They do this a couple of times a month for a fight, a medical emergency or a random count – but never for a lost sweater."